PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on March 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2023.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005972/en/