    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
80.29 USD   -9.67%
04:40pPvh Corp. /de/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pPVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/07Pvh : Calvin Klein Unveils 2023 “This is Love” Pride Collection and Exclusive First Nations Capsule in Australia
PU
PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/08/2023 | 04:33pm EST
PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on March 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2023.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 883 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 65,4x
Yield 2023 0,16%
Capitalization 5 633 M 5 633 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 88,89 $
Average target price 85,94 $
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manny Chirico President & COO
Zachry James Coughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORP.27.70%5 633
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.75%432 695
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.40%40 690
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED8.27%24 598
MONCLER S.P.A.15.68%16 521
VF CORPORATION3.80%11 082