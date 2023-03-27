Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PVH Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-27 pm EDT
73.62 USD   +1.18%
05:56pPVH Corp. Sees Continued Positive Impact From Foreign Currency -- Currency Comment
DJ
04:42pPVH's Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Drop While Revenue Increases; Outlines Guidance
MT
04:39pPvh : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVH Corp. Sees Continued Positive Impact From Foreign Currency -- Currency Comment

03/27/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jennifer Tershak


PVH Corp. said its fourth-quarter revenue increased on a constant-currency basis and the fashion designer of brands like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger sees that trend continuing for the first quarter and full year.


On revenue:

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $2.49 billion and reflected an increase of 8% on a constant-currency basis. Revenue for the full year ended Jan. 30 was $9.02 billion, up 5% on a constant-currency basis.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered strong fourth-quarter performance with stronger-than-expected high-single digit constant currency revenue growth and earnings above guidance. Our disciplined execution of the PVH+ Plan, our multi-year, brand-focused, direct-to-consumer and digitally-led strategy enabled us to compete to win despite the challenging macro situation."

On guidance:

Revenue for the upcoming year is projected to increase 3% to 4%, or 2% to 3% on a constant-currency basis, from the prior year. Earnings per share for the year is seen at about $10. The EPS projection includes an estimated positive impact of about 15 cents a share related to foreign-currency translation.

First-quarter revenue is projected to be relatively flat, or up about 3% on a constant-currency basis, compared to the prior-year quarter. First-quarter EPS is forecast at about $1.90 and includes the estimated negative impact of about 10 cents a share related to foreign-currency translation.


Write to Jennifer Tershak at jennifer.tershak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1755ET

All news about PVH CORP.
05:56pPVH Corp. Sees Continued Positive Impact From Foreign Currency -- Currency Comment
DJ
04:42pPVH's Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Drop While Revenue Increases; Outlines Guidance
MT
04:39pPvh : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pEarnings Flash (PVH) PVH Reports Q4 EPS $2.38, vs. Street Est of $1.67
MT
04:24pEarnings Flash (PVH) PVH Reports Q4 Revenue $2.49B, vs. Street Est of $2.358B
MT
04:23pPVH Guides For Q1 EPS of About $1.90 on Relatively Flat Revenue vs. Q1 Year Ago
MT
04:23pPVH Guides For Full Year 2023 EPS of About $10 on 3%-4% Increase in Revenue
MT
04:16pPVH Corp. Reports Strong 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Above Guidance; 2023 Outlook Refle..
BU
03/20UBS Adjusts PVH Price Target to $92 From $100, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15Pvh : TOMMY HILFIGER and Shawn Mendes Collaborate on a Collection for a Better Tomorrow wi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 890 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,5x
Yield 2023 0,21%
Capitalization 4 611 M 4 611 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PVH CORP.
Duration : Period :
PVH Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 72,76 $
Average target price 89,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachry James Coughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Manny Chirico President & Chief Operating Officer
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORP.3.07%4 611
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.64%438 442
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.16%39 969
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.14%20 184
MONCLER S.P.A.22.51%17 598
VF CORPORATION-26.51%7 886
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer