Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PVH Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH Corp. : Releases 13th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

06/10/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PVH’s purpose to drive fashion forward for good took on increased sense of urgency in 2020

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] published today its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, noting progress toward key targets in the company’s Forward Fashion CR strategy to advance inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, and human rights, and fight climate change.

This report marks the 13th publication of PVH’s global CR data, available to all stakeholders, as the company furthers its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Through the power and passion of PVH’s people, we made notable progress across key initiatives on inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, human rights and climate change. These areas of focus and our values are at the heart of everything we do,” said Stefan Larsson, PVH Corp. Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to build on our core strengths, connect to our consumers in ways that are meaningful to them, and remain dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement.”

The ongoing work of PVH’s brand businesses, regions and global functions reinforce the company’s purpose to drive fashion forward for good.

Highlights in the CR report include:

  • Co-created and endorsed the International Labor Organization’s Call to Action to mobilize emergency relief funds to protect garment workers’ income and employment through the COVID-19 crisis and establish long-term sustainable systems of social protection
  • Donated more than $2 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts through The PVH Foundation, and delivered over 2 million units of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to support healthcare workers on the front lines
  • Co-authored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) the industry’s first comprehensive research report on inclusion and diversity with a roadmap to create a more equitable future
  • Rolled out nine global Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) commitments to deliver the greatest impact for our associates, our consumers and our communities
  • Increased renewable energy usage by 15%, resulting in 43% of energy used in our offices, warehouses and stores being derived from renewable sources
  • What is believed to be the world’s most powerful solar roof was installed at our warehouse and logistics center in Venlo, the Netherlands, consisting of 48,000+ solar panels
  • Launched PVH’s first circular business model through Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy for Life program, which has already diverted 36,429kg of textile waste to date
  • Continued to drive circular product innovation, as demonstrated by Tommy Hilfiger and The Ellen McArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Collection
  • Furthered work to eliminate single-use plastics by partnering with Fashion for Good to test with a view to scale polybag packing with 80% post-consumer recycled content
  • Expanded our disclosure of living wage data in our supply chain to cover 86% of our global manufacturing base, as we continue our work to advance the payment of living wages in our industry
  • Enrolled 3,078 more women workers in our supply chain in PVH Women's Empowerment Programming, and launched our first community program benefiting women near Hawassa Industrial Park, Ethiopia
  • Reached an additional 29,368 children, parents, and teachers with educational programming and services through our partnership with Save the Children

Click here to view the full report.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and our Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PVH CORP.
06:05aPVH CORP.  : Releases 13th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
06/08PVH  : UBS Raises Price Target for PVH Corp to $145 From $142 on Expectations fo..
MT
06/07INSIDER TRENDS : PVH Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
06/07INSIDER TRENDS : PVH Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
06/04PVH  : Raised Full-Year Outlook Shows Conservatism Despite Fiscal First-Quarter ..
MT
06/04PVH  : RBC Raises Price Target on PVH to $112 From $106 After Q1 Beat, Fiscal-Ye..
MT
06/04PVH  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $108 From $100, Reiterates H..
MT
06/04PVH  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $123 From $114, Maintains O..
MT
06/04PVH  : Telsey Advisory Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $128 From $122, Maintains ..
MT
06/04PVH  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $101 From $93, Reiterates Underwe..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 016 M - -
Net income 2022 461 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 7 900 M 7 900 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart PVH CORP.
Duration : Period :
PVH Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 118,67 $
Last Close Price 110,85 $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Emanuel Chirico Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORP.18.06%7 900
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.67%406 813
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.98%42 589
V.F. CORPORATION-8.14%30 768
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED40.71%23 381
MONCLER S.P.A.14.88%18 818