  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PVH Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
  Summary
PVH : Participates in the Black In Fashion Council Survey

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
Inclusion & Diversity

PVH Participates in the Black In Fashion Council Survey
  • Oct. 19, 2021

PVH, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, along with 29 other brands recently participated in the 2021 Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) Survey after signing the BIFC pledge to advance ongoing efforts to achieve equity and racial justice through our Inclusion and Diversity strategy. This is the first of three years we committed to participate in the annual survey, which assesses a company's current Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies and practices.

The survey evaluated four major criteria including Workplace Nondiscrimination, Building an Inclusive Culture, Engaging the Black Community, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Participants were then placed into one of three tiers - Building, Foundational, and Innovative - , representing the current state of the company's I&D evolution based on their survey results.

  • Building: Indicated a willingness to prioritize diversity and inclusion, but failed to report adequate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and strategies

  • Foundational: Evidenced a strategic commitment to the development of diversity and inclusion, but the resulting strategies were lacking in key areas

  • Innovative: Indicated that participants had (1) a strong understanding of DEI best practices, (2) targeted strategies for implementing these practices, and (3) corporate awareness of the key DEI challenges and how to address them.

PVH achieved Innovative recognition in two categories: Engaging the Black Community and Building an Inclusive Culture. These two categories highlight companies that have Resource Groups for Black employees and allies, such as our BRAAVE Business Resource Group, and companies that feature inclusive content through advertising campaigns, influencer talent and support for philanthropic efforts throughout the black community. Both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger prominently feature members of the BIPOC community to represent the wide-ranging diversity of our consumers. Examples include but are not limited to:

In the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category, PVH was rated Foundational. This category focuses on company-wide diversity through partnering with diverse supplier groups and an inclusive board that includes Black representation. As part of our I&D Commitments announced earlier this year, we have a goal to establish a formal corporate supplier diversity program in the U.S. and other applicable regions by 2022.

Under the Workplace Non-Discrimination category, PVH scored in the Building tier of recognition. This category focuses on a company's Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policies and the specific language and policies within the EEO.

PVH is dedicated to achieving greater Inclusion and Diversity within our organization, and we strive to be leaders in our industry. As PVH looks for ways to improve our Inclusion and Diversity efforts, we will leverage the results of this report for guidance. We will continue to support partnerships such as BIFC, and co-create action plans to strive towards achieving our goals.

Learn more about the Black in Fashion Council and our commitment to driving industry change here.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 146 M - -
Net income 2022 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 7 780 M 7 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart PVH CORP.
Duration : Period :
PVH Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 109,50 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Holmes CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Emanuel Chirico Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORP.16.63%7 780
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.23%379 973
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.93%54 182
V.F. CORPORATION-14.61%28 635
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED64.26%28 036
MONCLER S.P.A.16.23%18 230