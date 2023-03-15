PVH : TOMMY HILFIGER and Shawn Mendes Collaborate on a Collection for a Better Tomorrow with ‘Classics Reborn' for Spring 2023

Consumer Engagement

Mar. 15, 2023

TOMMY HILFIGER presents Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn, a capsule collection and campaign with GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Set to launch March 15, 2023, the collaboration recodes timeless classics, bringing new life to prep icons, designed with sustainability at heart.

The new collection made in collaboration with Shawn Mendes is inspired by TOMMY HILFIGER's take on pre-90s prep, highlighting relaxed fits and original comfort with an emphasis on inclusivity. These new designs reinterpret iconic TOMMY HILFIGER looks in a contemporary way, creating a collection of classics for today and tomorrow. The partnership embraces Mendes and Hilfiger's shared vision of sustainability by using recycled and innovative materials.

The campaign unites a cast featuring the singer's friends and family, as well as advocates for sustainability and next-generation creatives. Shawn is joined by his sister Aaliyah Mendes, artist, singer-songwriter and close friend Jon Vinyl, artist producer Mike Sabath, multidimensional artist Ahmad Cissé, author and model Maye Musk, designer Czarina Kwong, champion for change Deprise Lons, and models Yvesmark Chery and Anita Jane Pathammavong.

The Classics Reborn campaign presents the 28-piece menswear and womenswear collection that hold modern prep at its heart.

Four principles inspired Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes' outlook. The first two, Color Reborn and Materials Reborn, ensure the collection includes sustainable innovation. The second two, Self Reborn and Community Reborn, reflect on a contemporary way of living:

Color Reborn features materials that are crafted from recycled textiles and find vivid color. Recycrom™ uses a new technique to make dye, created by reprocessing fibers from pre-consumer factory cutting waste into a colored powder.

Materials Reborn integrates cutting-edge technology creating comfortable new fibers out of recycled textiles. It incorporates Circulose®, a material made from recycled textile waste that has been blended with wood fiber, reducing dependence on virgin resources and ensuring discarded cotton textiles can be part of a more circular recycling system, rather than ending up in landfills.

Self Reborn reflects a commitment to taking a fresh look at ideas, passions and perspectives, all the way down to what we wear.

Community Reborn emphasizes surrounding yourself with people that move you to be better.

"The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All," said Tommy Hilfiger. "Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We're proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion."

Classics Reborn was creative directed by Team Laird and shot by Craig McDean. To launch the global campaign, Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes will host a series of events in London, Berlin, Milan and Mexico City. Selected retail venues will curate in-store activations giving a platform to change-makers in local sustainability movements.

"I'm so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection," said Shawn Mendes. "The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items."

The collection features a stars and stripes rugby shirt made from a recycled and organic cotton blend; and a relaxed fit, double pleat twill chino made from 100% organic cotton dyed with Recycrom™ technology. Other key items include a varsity jacket with a body of recycled wool blend, and sleeves made with ECONYL® regenerated nylon derived from landfill and ocean waste including fishing nets. Industry-certified materials are used throughout, including Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), Organic Content Standard (OCS) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

As a continuation of Tommy Hilfiger's commitment to sustainability, the company is aiming to design all products in a circular manner. As well as using lower-impact materials that prioritize recycled and recyclable inputs and implement safe dying treatments, the brand continues to test new business models that keep products in use for longer. For more information on TOMMY HILFIGER's sustainability strategy, visit https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/

The Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn capsule collection will be available ontommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners beginning March 15, 2023.