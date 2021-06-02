Log in
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/02 05:02:24 pm
111.9 USD   -1.94%
PVH : 2021 1Q Earnings

06/02/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
1Q SUMMARY

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are very pleased with our first quarter 2021 results, which significantly exceeded our expectations, and reflect our team's strong execution of our accelerated recovery priorities across our businesses globally - focused on the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, our international markets, driving product strength with increased pricing power and margin expansion, and winning in the marketplace through

super-charginge-commerce."

Mr. Larsson added, "Looking ahead, we are increasing our full year outlook despite continued uncertainty in the macro environment, as we navigate through the pandemic and related supply chain disruptions. We are confident in our ability to drive towards an accelerated recovery in a way that positions PVH closer to the consumer than any time before. Our focus on the consumer, while leaning into our core strengths, combined with a more demand and data-driven way of driving profitable market share growth, forms a very strong foundation for long-term sustainable growth."

Stefan Larsson

CEO

Please see reconciliations for GAAP to non-GAAP measures on pages 14-21 and constant currency measures on page 25 of the attached press release.

Visit us at pvh.com

1Q21 REVENUES

$2.079B

Up 55% YOY

Up 46% on a Constant Currency basis

$1.054B

Up 63% YOY

Up 52% on a Constant Currency basis

$785.2M

Up 65% YOY

Up 56% on a Constant Currency basis

$240.4M

Up 9% YOY

$2.079B

PVH

$1.054B

Tommy Hilfiger

$785.2M

Calvin Klein

$240.4M

Heritage Brands

1Q21 EARNINGS PER SHARE

$1.38 $1.92

On a GAAP basis

On a Non-GAAP basis

LIQUIDITY (as of May 2, 2021)

$2.4B+

In Cash and Available Borrowings

PVH Corp. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 879 M - -
Net income 2022 408 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 8 132 M 8 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 82,2%
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 112,21 $
Last Close Price 114,11 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Emanuel Chirico Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORP.21.54%8 132
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.62%405 573
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.45%41 526
V.F. CORPORATION-6.50%31 317
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED36.68%23 880
MONCLER S.P.A.14.60%18 869