PVH : 2021 1Q Earnings

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are very pleased with our first quarter 2021 results, which significantly exceeded our expectations, and reflect our team's strong execution of our accelerated recovery priorities across our businesses globally - focused on the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, our international markets, driving product strength with increased pricing power and margin expansion, and winning in the marketplace through

super-charginge-commerce."

Mr. Larsson added, "Looking ahead, we are increasing our full year outlook despite continued uncertainty in the macro environment, as we navigate through the pandemic and related supply chain disruptions. We are confident in our ability to drive towards an accelerated recovery in a way that positions PVH closer to the consumer than any time before. Our focus on the consumer, while leaning into our core strengths, combined with a more demand and data-driven way of driving profitable market share growth, forms a very strong foundation for long-term sustainable growth."

