Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland Celebrate Nineties Heritage with The First Drop of TOMMYXTIMBERLAND Collection

Consumer Engagement

Oct. 26, 2021

Tommy Hilfiger and global outdoor work and lifestyle brand Timberland, announce the first of two drops of the Fall 2021 TommyXTimberland collection. Bringing together the classic American DNA of TOMMY HILFIGER and TIMBERLAND's authentic outdoor and work aesthetic, the collection consists of apparel, footwear and accessories. The TommyXTimberland Drop 1 collection will be available online at tommy.com, timberland.com and select TOMMY HILFIGER and TIMBERLAND® stores worldwide, as well as through select wholesale partners beginning October 26, 2021.

Drop 1 is a 17-piece hybrid capsule that pays homage to the colorful signature styles of '90s while celebrating the heritage of the two iconic brands. Fully influenced by culture, each piece echoes back to the hip-hop scene that helped each brand create their path. Throughout the range, TIMBERLAND's signature wheat and orange coloring complement the heritage red, white and blue TOMMY HILFIGER palette, while a hybrid logo simultaneously brings the brands together in a fresh new way.

Transitional layering blends style, weather-resistance and warmth in parkas and varsity jackets. Multi-functional pieces like the zip-off carpenter pants, the two-in-one reversible varsity jacket and the voluminous recycled parka are designed for an active, outdoor lifestyle. The classic TIMBERLAND® 6-inch boot is remixed with the classic TOMMY HILFIGER flag with added zip detailing. The collection delivers accessories to complete any look including a remixed hold all and the bum bag - the unmistakable classic '90s staple.

"This partnership with Timberland has been such a creative adventure for me and a long time coming," said Mr. Tommy Hilfiger. "Diving into our archives and reliving that optimistic, 'anything is possible' energy of the '90s along with Timberland was a great and nostalgic experience. Culture shaped our brands, and in turn we shaped the fashion landscape of the time."

"The power of collaboration is bringing the best each brand has to offer, then pushing boundaries to create something radically different, together," said Christopher Raeburn, Global Creative Director, Timberland. "The pieces we created in this first drop are instantly recognizable as Timberland and Tommy. It's like a cultural memory book, seen through a progressive lens."

To capture the shared New York City heritage, the TommyXTimberland Drop 1 campaign was shot by local photographer and multi-disciplinary collage artist Jack Greer (@iggy.nyc), and videographer and digital disruptor Malt Disney (@MaltDisney). Drop 1 acts as precursory launch and sets the stage for the big Drop 2 reveal, ready to go live in November.