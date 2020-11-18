Calvin Klein, Inc. : Appoints Jessica Lomax as Global Head of Design

Next Generation Design Leader Joins from Nike

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced the appointment of Jessica Lomax as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design, effective December 9, 2020.

Lomax, who has emerged as a highly talented next generation design leader, brings extensive design experience with proven expertise combining vision, consumer insights and innovation. She will join the company from Nike, where she currently serves as Senior Creative Director, Women’s Sportswear Apparel. She has led collaborations including Nike x Sacai, as well as numerous sustainability projects for the brand. Prior to Nike, Lomax worked with Hussein Chalayan for Puma and consulted for a number of sports and fashion brands.

Lomax will lead Calvin Klein’s global design strategy and provide creative direction across all areas of the business, including licensees. She will be responsible for defining and strengthening all product categories for the lifestyle brand, with a focus on essential hero product, in addition to driving collaborations and sustainable innovation.

“Jessica excels in creating clear product visions that are rooted in our unique brand DNA and connected to what our consumer aspires to today,” said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. “Under her creative design leadership and through her collaborative and innovative approach, I am extremely confident that our product direction will continue to become more consumer-centric, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Lomax’s appointment follows two recent hires to the Calvin Klein global leadership team: Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist, and Linh Peters, Global Chief Marketing Officer. Jordan joined the company in a consulting capacity in May and was appointed to his current role in October. His previous experience is across fashion and tech, having held positions most recently at Apple and Louis Vuitton. Peters, who joined in November from Starbucks, is responsible for all aspects of Calvin Klein’s consumer marketing organization, with a focus on driving brand relevance and consumer engagement. Together, these three key hires will continue to evolve the brand direction to instill globally consistent and compelling product, marketing and consumer experiences.

Abel-Hodges added, “The appointments of these highly accomplished global leaders reinforces our continued effort to reconnect the iconic Calvin Klein brand DNA with today’s culture and consumer, driving brand relevance, consumer engagement and sustainable profitable growth for the future.”

About Calvin Klein, Inc.:

Calvin Klein is a fashion lifestyle brand with bold, progressive ideals and a sensual aesthetic that is recognized worldwide. Our modern and minimalist approach to design, provocative imagery and authentic connection to culture has resonated with customers for over 50 years.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through the distinct Calvin Klein brand lines and a licensed range of products. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2019 and were distributed in over 110 countries. Calvin Klein employs over 11,500 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003. For more information, please visit www.calvinklein.com.

About PVH Corp.:

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brands. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenues in 2019. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH Corp.’s (together with its subsidiaries, including Calvin Klein, Inc., the “Company”) future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the Company may be considered to be highly leveraged and uses a significant portion of its cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the manner it intends or has operated in the past; (iii) the levels of sales of the Company’s apparel, footwear and related products, both to its wholesale customers and in its retail stores and directly operated digital commerce sites, the levels of sales of the Company’s licensees at wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts and promotional pricing in which the Company and its licensees and other business partners are required to engage, all of which can be affected by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions in travel, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and bankruptcies in the retail industries, consumer sentiment and other factors; (iv) the Company’s ability to manage its growth and inventory, (v) quota restrictions, the imposition of safeguard controls and the imposition of duties or tariffs on goods from the countries where the Company or its licensees produce goods under its trademarks, such as the recently imposed tariffs and threatened increased tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. from China, any of which, among other things, could limit the ability to produce products in cost-effective countries or in countries that have the labor and technical expertise needed, or require the Company to absorb costs or try to pass costs onto consumers, which could materially impact the Company’s revenue and profitability; (vi) the availability and cost of raw materials; (vii) the Company’s ability to adjust timely to changes in trade regulations and the migration and development of manufacturers (which can affect where the Company’s products can best be produced); (viii) changes in available factory and shipping capacity, wage and shipping cost escalation, civil conflict, war or terrorist acts, the threat of any of the foregoing, or political or labor instability in any of the countries where the Company’s or its licensees’ or other business partners’ products are sold, produced or are planned to be sold or produced; (ix) disease epidemics and health related concerns, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in some of the following) supply chain disruptions due to closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, closed stores, reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers become ill or limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure, or governments impose mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result (or, with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, could continue to result) in noncash impairments of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets, operating lease right-of-use assets, and property, plant and equipment; (x) the failure of the Company’s licensees to market successfully licensed products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their misuse of the Company’s brands; (xi) significant fluctuations of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in which the Company transacts significant levels of business; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005700/en/