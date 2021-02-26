PVH : Associates Engage in Open and Honest Dialogue in Meet Me On The Stoop Series

To round out Black History Month, we are excited to share a new episode from our associate-driven video series, Meet Me On The Stoop, where PVH North America retail associates engage in open and honest conversations about what's important to them within the lens of Inclusion & Diversity, culture and accountability.

In this episode, Charles Sampson III, Store Manager and Jana Neal, Director of Visual Merchandising discuss Black History Month and celebrate Black culture.

Click the video below to hear from them directly. Stay tuned for other voices coming soon.