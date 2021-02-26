Log in
PVH : Associates Engage in Open and Honest Dialogue in Meet Me On The Stoop Series

To round out Black History Month, we are excited to share a new episode from our associate-driven video series, Meet Me On The Stoop, where PVH North America retail associates engage in open and honest conversations about what's important to them within the lens of Inclusion & Diversity, culture and accountability.

In this episode, Charles Sampson III, Store Manager and Jana Neal, Director of Visual Merchandising discuss Black History Month and celebrate Black culture.

Click the video below to hear from them directly. Stay tuned for other voices coming soon.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
