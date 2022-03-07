Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
PVH Corporation
News
Summary
PVH
US6936561009
PVH CORPORATION
(PVH)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
03/22 04:00:01 pm
66.99
USD
-15.37%
04:44p
PVH CORP. /DE/
: Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43p
Pvh corp - approximately 2% of company's total net revenue in 20…
RE
04:43p
Pvh corp - virtually all of company's business partners in ukrai…
RE
PVH CORP - VIRTUALLY ALL OF COMPANY'S BUSINESS PARTNERS IN UKRAI…
03/07/2022 | 04:43pm EST
PVH CORP - VIRTUALLY ALL OF COMPANY'S BUSINESS PARTNERS IN UKRAINE HAVE CLOSED THEIR STORES
© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORPORATION
07:41a
Wedbush Cuts PVH to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target to $85 From $140, Citing Euro..
MT
02/17
BofA Securities Lifts PVH's Price Objective to $156 From $136, Citing 'Ongoing Global R..
MT
01/07
UBS Adjusts PVH Price Target to $168 From $162, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
9 098 M
-
-
Net income 2022
721 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 390 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,67x
Yield 2022
0,06%
Capitalization
5 539 M
5 539 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,76x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
26 500
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
79,16 $
Average target price
127,58 $
Spread / Average Target
61,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Holmes
CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Henry J. Nasella
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eileen Mahoney
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PVH CORPORATION
-25.78%
5 539
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
-20.52%
317 534
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
-18.10%
41 449
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
-13.77%
24 599
VF CORPORATION
-24.98%
21 362
MONCLER S.P.A.
-29.68%
13 246
More Results
