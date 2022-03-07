Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PVH Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH CORP - VIRTUALLY ALL OF COMPANY'S BUSINESS PARTNERS IN UKRAI…

03/07/2022 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PVH CORP - VIRTUALLY ALL OF COMPANY'S BUSINESS PARTNERS IN UKRAINE HAVE CLOSED THEIR STORES


© Reuters 2022
All news about PVH CORPORATION
04:44pPVH CORP. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pPvh corp - approximately 2% of company's total net revenue in 20…
RE
04:43pPvh corp - virtually all of company's business partners in ukrai…
RE
04:43pPvh corp - made decision to temporarily close its stores and pau…
RE
02:20pPVH : Business Operations Update
PU
01:43pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:16pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Dip While Crude Oil Jumps With Dollar Amid Reports of Potential ..
MT
12:44pPVH Shares Tumble After Wedbush Downgrade
MT
07:41aWedbush Cuts PVH to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target to $85 From $140, Citing Euro..
MT
03/01PVH : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 098 M - -
Net income 2022 721 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,67x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 5 539 M 5 539 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float -
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 79,16 $
Average target price 127,58 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Holmes CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Henry J. Nasella Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-25.78%5 539
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.52%317 534
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.10%41 449
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-13.77%24 599
VF CORPORATION-24.98%21 362
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.68%13 246