  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PVH Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
74.77 USD   +2.73%
05:19pPVH CORP. /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pPVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/18Credit Suisse Lifts PVH's Price Target to $120 from $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/02/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on June 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2022.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at our discretion; (ii) we may be considered to be highly leveraged and we use a significant portion of our cash flows to service our indebtedness, as a result of which we might not have sufficient funds to operate our businesses in the manner we intend or have operated in the past; (iii) disease epidemics and health-related concerns, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in some of the following) supply-chain disruptions due to closed factories, reduced workforces and production capacity, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, shipping delays, container and trucker shortages, port congestion and other logistics problems, closed stores, reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers become ill or limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure, or governments implement mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result (or, with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, could continue to result) in shortages of inventory available to be delivered to the Company’s stores and customers, order cancellations and lost sales, as well as in noncash impairments of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets, operating lease right-of-use assets, and property, plant and equipment; (iv) acquisitions and divestitures and issues arising with acquisitions, divestitures and proposed transactions, including, without limitation, the ability to realize the strategic benefits of transactions (such as the Company’s sale of certain intellectual property and other assets of, and exiting from, its Heritage Brands business to focus on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses); (v) the failure of the Company’s licensees to market successfully licensed products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their misuse of the Company’s brands; (vi) significant fluctuations of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in which the Company transacts significant levels of business; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made in this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PVH CORPORATION
04/15PVH : Investor Day 2022
PU
04/14Cowen Adjusts Price Target for PVH to $91 From $118, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/14Credit Suisse Lifts PVH's Price Target to $120 from $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/13TRANSCRIPT : PVH Corp. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
04/13PVH Unveils Strategic Growth Plan, Approves Share Repurchase Increase of $1 Billion
MT
04/13PVH : PRESENTS THE ‘PVH+ PLAN', ITS MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN TO DRIVE BRAND, DIGITA..
PU
04/13PVH CORP. /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 382 M - -
Net income 2023 608 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,08x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 4 950 M 4 950 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 72,78 $
Average target price 107,47 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachry James Coughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry J. Nasella Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-31.76%4 950
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.79%328 719
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.41%45 399
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.71%20 827
VF CORPORATION-28.98%20 223
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.46%14 231