PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on June 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2022.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at our discretion; (ii) we may be considered to be highly leveraged and we use a significant portion of our cash flows to service our indebtedness, as a result of which we might not have sufficient funds to operate our businesses in the manner we intend or have operated in the past; (iii) disease epidemics and health-related concerns, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in (and, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in some of the following) supply-chain disruptions due to closed factories, reduced workforces and production capacity, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in affected areas, shipping delays, container and trucker shortages, port congestion and other logistics problems, closed stores, reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers become ill or limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure, or governments implement mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease, and market or other changes that could result (or, with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, could continue to result) in shortages of inventory available to be delivered to the Company’s stores and customers, order cancellations and lost sales, as well as in noncash impairments of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets, operating lease right-of-use assets, and property, plant and equipment; (iv) acquisitions and divestitures and issues arising with acquisitions, divestitures and proposed transactions, including, without limitation, the ability to realize the strategic benefits of transactions (such as the Company’s sale of certain intellectual property and other assets of, and exiting from, its Heritage Brands business to focus on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses); (v) the failure of the Company’s licensees to market successfully licensed products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their misuse of the Company’s brands; (vi) significant fluctuations of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in which the Company transacts significant levels of business; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005597/en/