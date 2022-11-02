Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PVH Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
49.70 USD   -4.99%
04:48pPvh Corp. /de/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pPVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/22PVH Names Sara Bland Chief Strategy Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/02/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on December 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2022.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PVH CORPORATION
04:48pPvh Corp. /de/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pPVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/22PVH Names Sara Bland Chief Strategy Officer
MT
09/22PVH Corp. Appoints Sara Bland as Chief Strategy Officer
BU
09/22PVH Corp. Appoints Sara Bland as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, E..
CI
09/22Pvh : Foundation Joins Apparel Impact Institute Fashion Climate Fund as Newest Lead Funder
PU
09/22Apparel Impact Institute Announces The PVH Foundation as the Newest Lead Funder to the ..
PR
09/22PVH CORPORATION : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
09/19PVH Corp.(NYSE:PVH) dropped from S&P 500 Consumer Durables & Apparel (Ind..
CI
09/19PVH Corp.(NYSE:PVH) added to S&P 400 Consumer Discretionary
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 824 M - -
Net income 2023 505 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,87x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 3 412 M 3 412 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 52,31 $
Average target price 74,37 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manny Chirico President & COO
Zachry James Coughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-50.95%3 412
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.48%321 901
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.61%42 123
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-47.92%14 815
MONCLER S.P.A.-30.99%11 723
VF CORPORATION-60.90%11 123