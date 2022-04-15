Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PVH Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
79.34 USD   -1.69%
01:11pPVH : Investor Day 2022
PU
04/14Cowen Adjusts Price Target for PVH to $91 From $118, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
04/14Credit Suisse Lifts PVH's Price Target to $120 from $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
PVH : Investor Day 2022

04/15/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Business

Investor Day 2022
  • Apr. 14, 2022
View webcast here

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 17:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 387 M - -
Net income 2023 602 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,81x
Yield 2023 0,16%
Capitalization 5 396 M 5 396 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 79,34 $
Average target price 108,58 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachry James Coughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry J. Nasella Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-25.61%5 396
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.97%348 258
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.17%49 986
VF CORPORATION-23.25%21 856
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.07%21 305
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.02%14 675