PVH : Investor Day 2022
|01:11p
|PVH : Investor Day 2022
PU
|04/14
|Cowen Adjusts Price Target for PVH to $91 From $118, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
|04/14
|Credit Suisse Lifts PVH's Price Target to $120 from $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
|04/13
|TRANSCRIPT : PVH Corp. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
|04/13
|PVH Unveils Strategic Growth Plan, Approves Share Repurchase Increase of $1 Billion
MT
|04/13
|PVH : PRESENTS THE ‘PVH+ PLAN', ITS MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN TO DRIVE BRAND, DIGITA..
PU
|04/13
|PVH CORP. /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
|04/13
|PVH Corp. Presents the ‘PVH+ Plan', Its Multi-Year Strategic Plan to Drive Brand,..
BU
|04/05
|Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $81 From $100, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
|04/05
|Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on PVH to $90 From $95, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
|Sales 2023
9 387 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
602 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
1 287 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,81x
|Yield 2023
|0,16%
|Capitalization
5 396 M
5 396 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,71x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|25 000
|Free-Float
|77,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|79,34 $
|Average target price
|108,58 $
|Spread / Average Target
|36,9%