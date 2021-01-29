PVH : Receives 100% on Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation announced that PVH Corp. received a score of 100 percent on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fifth year in a row that PVH received a score of 100 percent.

This was a record-breaking year for the HRC, with 767 major U.S. and global businesses earning 100 percent on the 2021 CEI and the designation of being one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.' The 2021 CEI report evaluated each company on their LGBTQ+-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

'From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,' said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. 'This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do-but the best business decision.'

PVH is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where every individual is valued - both inside and outside of our organization. The power of PVH has come alive over the past year in support of our LGBTQIA+ community with virtual events, learning and development initiatives, community donation campaigns, and open and honest conversations led in partnership by our Inclusion & Diversity team and our LGBTQIA+ Business Resource Group.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility



To download the full report, click here.

To learn more about our Inclusion and Diversity strategy, click here.