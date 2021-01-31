Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PVH Corporation    PVH

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH : Sharing our Ongoing Inclusion and Diversity Progress

01/31/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Navigating the unprecedented times of a global pandemic and the global social justice movement of the past year brought a lot of uncertainty that remains today. We leveraged the power of PVH by partnering with our associates on the best course of action to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace for all. PVH is committed to accelerating the development and implementation of our integrated global I&D strategy, as transparency and accountability are top priorities.

We identified the areas of greatest impact for our associates, consumers and the communities where we live and work, which align with the three pillars of our strategy: the workplace, our marketplace and our communities. We are at a pivotal moment in our journey when we must focus on creating meaningful and sustainable change that impacts not only PVH but our industry at large.

Recent I&D efforts happening across the organization:
  • To advance our ongoing efforts towards racial justice and equality, we launched our global Be BRAAVE initiative, encouraging associates to Listen, Learn and Act in the fight against racism, including a global giving campaign supporting non-profit organizations focused on racial justice and equality, resulting in a total donation of over US$220K, including The PVH Foundation's match.

  • PVH expanded its partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to cosponsor a white paper to better understand how our industry can be more diverse and equitable, with a particular focus on race and the topics of talent acquisition and retention. Our collective surveys produced an industry-wide report - as well as recommendations on how PVH, our partners and our peers can improve workplace opportunity for all.

  • PVH expand our Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to create more opportunity for representation at all levels of the organization in Europe and Australia with our LGBTQIA+, women and BIPOC associates.

  • PVH Europe relaunched its associate-based 'Let's Talk' series, featuring discussions with experts on integral I&D topics, including intersectionality, racial injustice and more. The 'Let's Talk' series further supports our efforts to become a better educated, unbiased organization.

  • Through our implementation of Gap Inc.'s Personal Advancement Career Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) program, our teams are driving progress toward achieving the Forward Fashion targets set forth in our Empower Women priority. This year we launched our first-ever P.A.C.E. community program in Ethiopia, benefiting communities near the Hawassa Industrial Park.

  • We recently joined the UN Global Compact's Target Gender Equality initiative to advance gender parity across PVH, our branded businesses, and our industry. With two-thirds of our associates identifying as female, further advancing opportunities and equality for women is a key focus area.

  • We signed the Paradigm for Parity pledge, joining a coalition of business leaders dedicated to addressing the corporate leadership gender gap.

  • We expanded our engagement with Howard University, a prominent historically black university ('HBCU'), to develop young students' business acumen specifically related to our industry and bring more diverse students into our talent pipeline.

  • PVH University, our internal learning and development program, launched a Digital Badging initiative for associates to advance their foundational knowledge in key areas like Inclusion and Diversity. These learnings will help associates to become more self-aware of differences, biases, inherent challenges to being inclusive, and the importance of inclusion and diversity.

  • The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) honored PVH with the HRC Corporate Equality Award for our longstanding efforts to support LGBTQ+ rights and PVH received a score of 100% on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which measures corporate practices related to workplace equality.

  • Alongside our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses, PVH became a founding signatory of the Black in Fashion Council Pledge to support the advancement of Black individuals in fashion and beauty companies.

  • Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger joined PVH in signing The Valuable 500 Pledge, continuing our efforts in championing disability inclusion in our workforce and the communities where we work and live.

  • Tommy Hilfiger launched the People's Place Program, a three-pillared platform that will seek to advance the representation of black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) within the fashion and creative industries.

  • Tommy Hilfiger partnered with Champions Place, a first-of-its-kind, shared living residence for young adults with physical disabilities in the U.S., to provide residents with Adaptive clothing, bedding and furniture.

  • The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge  is an annual program to discover and accelerate the work of the world's most innovative and impactful fashion startups. This year's program strives to amplify and support black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities and foster a more inclusive future of fashion.

  • In line with our marketplace strategy to offer inclusive consumer experiences, Tommy Hilfiger has trialed a 'model switch' function in select European markets, allowing shoppers to view products on a variety of body shapes.

  • Calvin Klein's long standing history of promoting inclusion and diversity in their campaigns, beginning with the original ck one campaign, continued with their #mycalvins, onefuture #ckone and #proudinmycalvins campaigns giving a voice and a platform to underrepresented people.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 04:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PVH CORPORATION
01/31PVH : Sharing our Ongoing Inclusion and Diversity Progress
PU
01/31JERSEY IN THE BALLROOM : Geoffrey Beene's Sportif Evening Wear
PU
01/29PVH : Geoffrey Beene First Joins PVH as Licensing Partner
PU
01/29THE RUNWAY UNBOUND : Geoffrey Beene's Fashion Presentations
PU
01/29PVH : Receives 100% on Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index
PU
01/29PVH : Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates 35th Anniversary
PU
01/28PVH : and Our Brands Pivoting to Win with the Consumer
PU
01/28A CAREER JOURNEY : From Intern to Technology Associate
PU
01/28MAKING POSITIVE IMPACTS : Empowering Women in Our Community
PU
01/28PVH : A Legacy of Warner's Material Innovation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 161 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 094 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,57x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 6 062 M 6 062 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 30 750
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 103,57 $
Last Close Price 85,26 $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emanuel Chirico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Larsson President
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-9.19%6 062
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.47%304 796
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.56%42 840
VF CORPORATION-10.00%29 980
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-8.91%15 486
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.04%14 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ