PVH : Sharing our Ongoing Inclusion and Diversity Progress

Navigating the unprecedented times of a global pandemic and the global social justice movement of the past year brought a lot of uncertainty that remains today. We leveraged the power of PVH by partnering with our associates on the best course of action to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace for all. PVH is committed to accelerating the development and implementation of our integrated global I&D strategy, as transparency and accountability are top priorities.

We identified the areas of greatest impact for our associates, consumers and the communities where we live and work, which align with the three pillars of our strategy: the workplace, our marketplace and our communities. We are at a pivotal moment in our journey when we must focus on creating meaningful and sustainable change that impacts not only PVH but our industry at large.

To advance our ongoing efforts towards racial justice and equality, we launched our global Be BRAAVE initiative, encouraging associates to Listen, Learn and Act in the fight against racism, including a global giving campaign supporting non-profit organizations focused on racial justice and equality, resulting in a total donation of over US$220K, including The PVH Foundation's match.





PVH expanded its partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to cosponsor a white paper to better understand how our industry can be more diverse and equitable, with a particular focus on race and the topics of talent acquisition and retention. Our collective surveys produced an industry-wide report - as well as recommendations on how PVH, our partners and our peers can improve workplace opportunity for all.





PVH expand our Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to create more opportunity for representation at all levels of the organization in Europe and Australia with our LGBTQIA+, women and BIPOC associates.





PVH Europe relaunched its associate-based 'Let's Talk' series, featuring discussions with experts on integral I&D topics, including intersectionality, racial injustice and more. The 'Let's Talk' series further supports our efforts to become a better educated, unbiased organization.





Through our implementation of Gap Inc.'s Personal Advancement Career Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) program, our teams are driving progress toward achieving the Forward Fashion targets set forth in our Empower Women priority. This year we launched our first-ever P.A.C.E. community program in Ethiopia, benefiting communities near the Hawassa Industrial Park.





We recently joined the UN Global Compact's Target Gender Equality initiative to advance gender parity across PVH, our branded businesses, and our industry. With two-thirds of our associates identifying as female, further advancing opportunities and equality for women is a key focus area.





We signed the Paradigm for Parity pledge, joining a coalition of business leaders dedicated to addressing the corporate leadership gender gap.





We expanded our engagement with Howard University, a prominent historically black university ('HBCU'), to develop young students' business acumen specifically related to our industry and bring more diverse students into our talent pipeline.





PVH University, our internal learning and development program, launched a Digital Badging initiative for associates to advance their foundational knowledge in key areas like Inclusion and Diversity. These learnings will help associates to become more self-aware of differences, biases, inherent challenges to being inclusive, and the importance of inclusion and diversity.





The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) honored PVH with the HRC Corporate Equality Award for our longstanding efforts to support LGBTQ+ rights and PVH received a score of 100% on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which measures corporate practices related to workplace equality.





Alongside our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses, PVH became a founding signatory of the Black in Fashion Council Pledge to support the advancement of Black individuals in fashion and beauty companies.





Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger joined PVH in signing The Valuable 500 Pledge, continuing our efforts in championing disability inclusion in our workforce and the communities where we work and live.





Tommy Hilfiger launched the People's Place Program, a three-pillared platform that will seek to advance the representation of black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) within the fashion and creative industries.





Tommy Hilfiger partnered with Champions Place, a first-of-its-kind, shared living residence for young adults with physical disabilities in the U.S., to provide residents with Adaptive clothing, bedding and furniture.





The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is an annual program to discover and accelerate the work of the world's most innovative and impactful fashion startups. This year's program strives to amplify and support black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities and foster a more inclusive future of fashion.





In line with our marketplace strategy to offer inclusive consumer experiences, Tommy Hilfiger has trialed a 'model switch' function in select European markets, allowing shoppers to view products on a variety of body shapes.





Calvin Klein's long standing history of promoting inclusion and diversity in their campaigns, beginning with the original ck one campaign, continued with their #mycalvins, onefuture #ckone and #proudinmycalvins campaigns giving a voice and a platform to underrepresented people.