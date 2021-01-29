PVH : Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates 35th Anniversary

After 35 years of iconic style, the TOMMY HILFIGER brand celebrates its anniversary with praise from around the world. It hits this milestone as one of the most recognized lifestyle brands, known for its cool American style. From ground-breaking marketing campaigns, to fostering inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry, and prioritizing sustainable initiatives, Tommy Hilfiger has been one of the most influential designers of the last two centuries.

But it is the actions that the brand's founder has taken to change the world for the better that truly sets him apart. By creating lifestyle products that are open to all and collaborating with trailblazing figures, like actress and activist Zendaya and Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton, to bring those products to life, Mr. Hilfiger and his team have not only made the brand accessible, but have changed the rules of fashion.

Check out press highlights from the anniversary below:

