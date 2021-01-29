Log in
PVH CORPORATION

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
PVH : Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates 35th Anniversary
PU
11:11aPVH : Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates 35th Anniversary
PU
01/28PVH : and Our Brands Pivoting to Win with the Consumer
PU
PVH : Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates 35th Anniversary

01/29/2021 | 11:11am EST
After 35 years of iconic style, the TOMMY HILFIGER brand celebrates its anniversary with praise from around the world. It hits this milestone as one of the most recognized lifestyle brands, known for its cool American style. From ground-breaking marketing campaigns, to fostering inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry, and prioritizing sustainable initiatives, Tommy Hilfiger has been one of the most influential designers of the last two centuries.

But it is the actions that the brand's founder has taken to change the world for the better that truly sets him apart. By creating lifestyle products that are open to all and collaborating with trailblazing figures, like actress and activist Zendaya and Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton, to bring those products to life, Mr. Hilfiger and his team have not only made the brand accessible, but have changed the rules of fashion.

Check out press highlights from the anniversary below:

WWD:Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin' to Go

Tommy Hilfiger and Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, chat about the past, present and future of the fashion brand.

Vogue US: Happy 35th Anniversary, Tommy Hilfiger! The American Designer Talks Long Hair, Streetwear and Sustainability

Vogue US talks to Tommy Hilfiger about the brand and his journey as a designer, from rebellious teenager from upstate New York to becoming a household name.

Vogue China: This Brand Recharged by Dreams Has Been Popular for 35 Years

Vogue China discusses the Americana culture that embodies the Tommy Hilfiger brand, and the eternal 'cool factor' that has music and pop culture icons coming back through the years.

Vogue Hommes France: Happy Anniversary Tommy Hilfiger!

Vogue Hommes celebrates Tommy Hilfiger's 35th anniversary, marking 30 glorious years of American fashion. From iconic marketing campaigns to celebrity endorsements, Vogue captures what makes up Tommy Hilfiger's DNA.

Vogue Italy: 4 Revolutions that Marked Tommy Hilfiger's 35 Years

Vogue Italy interviews Tommy Hilfiger to discuss People's Place.

PVH Corp. published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
