Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PVH Corporation    PVH

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVH : True & Co Uses Social Media to Create a Body-Positive and Inclusive Space

02/03/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Real people are the heart of the True & Co brand. One of the ways that the brand brings people together, celebrate women's bodies, and encourage consumers to share their truths is through their social media campaign, #TogetherWeAreTrue. Here people share stories, insecurities, and successes to create a supportive True & Co community. Below are a few examples of brave women who have shared their personal stories with #TogetherWeAreTrue:

'Positive body image is so important for young girls. We teach our daughters to love who they are and lead by example. We are their first role model and we take that seriously. It's simple - you are beautiful inside and out.' - @bambinadiaries

'I never knew my skin was so prone to stretch marks. Most of my marks appeared during and after pregnancy, and more appeared after gaining weight. I'm not ashamed of my beauty marks. Natural is the new sexy.' - @christinaabiola

'Here I am. 100% me. The stretch marks, rolls, curves, and skin. Postpartum hasn't been the easiest journey. I am constantly battling the inner demons that tell me my post-baby body is misshapen.' - @thebohobirdie

Whether it is body acceptance, post-partum struggles, issues with skin, aging, and weight, all people are encouraged to share their personal journeys and are valued in the True & Co. family. It is missions like this that push our industry forward, into a body-positive and inclusive future.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PVH CORPORATION
05:40pPVH : True & Co Uses Social Media to Create a Body-Positive and Inclusive Space
PU
05:18pPVH : True & Co to Integrate Shopping Experience Through Amazon
PU
05:18pPVH : Van Heusen Stain Shield Launches as First-ever Solution to Oil-Based Stain..
PU
01:30pPVH : Heritage Brands Prioritize Corporate Responsibility With ‘Together i..
PU
01:30pPVH : Michael Miille, VP of Design at IZOD, Looks to the Future
PU
01:30pPVH : Heritage Brands Digitize Wholesale Strategy
PU
02/02&LDQUO;A STORY OF AMERICAN ACHIEVEME : ARROW's Enterprise Documentary
PU
02/02PVH : The Arrow Collar Man, Early 20th Century Icon
PU
02/01PVH CORP. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Pan American, Sorrento rise; Lumen Technologies, PVH fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 161 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 094 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 6 228 M 6 228 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 30 750
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 103,57 $
Last Close Price 85,61 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emanuel Chirico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Larsson President
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-8.82%6 087
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.74%318 094
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.18%44 826
VF CORPORATION-7.95%31 306
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.78%15 969
MONCLER S.P.A.-4.43%14 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ