PVH : True & Co Uses Social Media to Create a Body-Positive and Inclusive Space

Real people are the heart of the True & Co brand. One of the ways that the brand brings people together, celebrate women's bodies, and encourage consumers to share their truths is through their social media campaign, #TogetherWeAreTrue. Here people share stories, insecurities, and successes to create a supportive True & Co community. Below are a few examples of brave women who have shared their personal stories with #TogetherWeAreTrue:

'Positive body image is so important for young girls. We teach our daughters to love who they are and lead by example. We are their first role model and we take that seriously. It's simple - you are beautiful inside and out.' - @bambinadiaries

'I never knew my skin was so prone to stretch marks. Most of my marks appeared during and after pregnancy, and more appeared after gaining weight. I'm not ashamed of my beauty marks. Natural is the new sexy.' - @christinaabiola

'Here I am. 100% me. The stretch marks, rolls, curves, and skin. Postpartum hasn't been the easiest journey. I am constantly battling the inner demons that tell me my post-baby body is misshapen.' - @thebohobirdie

Whether it is body acceptance, post-partum struggles, issues with skin, aging, and weight, all people are encouraged to share their personal journeys and are valued in the True & Co. family. It is missions like this that push our industry forward, into a body-positive and inclusive future.