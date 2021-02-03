PVH : True & Co to Integrate Shopping Experience Through Amazon

As a digital-centric intimates brand, True & Co has integrated all sales into Amazon.com, making popular bras and underwear even more accessible to consumers.



True & Co has grown exponentially since launch in 2012 and is excited to facilitate all sales through the world's most popular e-commerce marketplace. Aimed to make comfortable and sought-after undergarments a click away for consumers worldwide, the brand's full selection is now shoppable on Amazon.com. The website trueandco.comand @trueandco on Instagram continue to provide inspiration and intel.

