Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PVH Corporation    PVH

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVH posts surprise profit as stay-at-home lifts casual clothing demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 10:30pm BST
Boards with Tommy Hilfiger store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow

PVH Corp reported a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from strong demand for comfortable and casual clothing during the coronavirus-led shift to work from home, sending its shares up over 4%.

The Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner also projected encouraging sales trends in China and Europe for the coming months and forecast revenue in the second half of its fiscal year to decline 25%, smaller than the 33% drop it posted in the second quarter.

The company's North American business, however, remains under pressure due to a resurgence in virus infections, a lack of tourist traffic and a fall in shipments to department stores.

PVH, which also owns Van Heusen, reported total revenue of $1.58 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 2, beating analysts' estimates of $1.25 billion.

Online sales through its own channels surged 87%.

The company reported an attributable net loss of $51.4 million, or 72 cents per share, compared to a profit of $193.5 million, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 13 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of $2.43, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PVH CORPORATION
04:54pPVH CORP. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:27pPVH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pPVH CORP. : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results and Provides Business Update Rel..
BU
08/31TOMMY HILFIGER : Accelerates Sustainability Journey With Ambitious Make it Possi..
BU
08/28PVH CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
08/27MOVADO GROUP, INC. : Announces Global Watch and Jewelry License Agreement with C..
BU
08/19PVH CORP. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Resu..
BU
08/12PVH CORP. : Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
08/04PVH CORP. : Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger Sign the Black in Fashion Council Pl..
AQ
08/04Hugo Boss sees demand for suits despite home working
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 334 M - 5 505 M
Net income 2021 -1 121 M - -842 M
Net Debt 2021 1 891 M - 1 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,80x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 4 095 M 4 095 M 3 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 30 750
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,33 $
Last Close Price 57,65 $
Spread / Highest target 87,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuel Chirico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Larsson President
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-45.17%4 095
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.23%238 655
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.68.84%50 932
VF CORPORATION-34.03%25 935
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED45.18%10 685
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.94%9 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group