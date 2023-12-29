Happy New Year Message from CEO of Talanx 12:00

Happy New Year Message from CEO of Talanx

"Together, we made 2023 a record year despite the challenging circumstances.

Many thanks to everyone from Talanx Group who contributed to this success!

I'm convinced that it is our cultural transformation that gives us lots of energy. We will therefore continue to work on our culture - together. I am curious to see how this path will lead us to further outperformance.

I thank all employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their trust!

I wish everyone a successful, peaceful, and healthy 2024.

I look forward to our trusting collaboration in the New Year! "