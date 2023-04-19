Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PVI Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVI   VN000000PVI1

PVI HOLDINGS

(PVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-17
48800.00 VND   -0.20%
04:40aPvi : Insurance exceeds the goals for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/12Pvi : Insurance corporation is the leading insurer of the insurance consortium for the aircrafts of vietnam helicopter corporation
PU
03/27Pvi : The signing ceremony of Memorandum on cooperation between PVI - Research Initiative for Community Development Center (RIC)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVI : Insurance exceeds the goals for the first quarter of 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PVI Insurance exceeds the goals for the first quarter of 2023

On the morning of April 14, 2023, PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) successfully held a Conference to review its first quarter business results and implement tasks for the second quarter of 2023. The conference was chaired by Mr. Duong Thanh Francois - PVI Insurance's Chairman and Mr. Pham Anh Duc - PVI Insurance's CEO.

Mr. Pham Anh Duc - CEO of PVI Insurance

Following the impressive growth of PVI Insurance in 2022 with the No. 1 position in the non-life insurance market in Vietnam, by the end of the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance's total revenue reached VND 3,963 billion, completing 112.9% of the quarter plan. Pre-tax profit reached VND 180.6 billion, completing 131.7% of the quarter plan. These results prove the strategies, mechanisms, and policies that PVI Insurance has applied in business and governance are appropriate and effective.

AM Best upgraded the Financial Strength Rating of PVI Insurance to A- (Excellent)
In addition, in the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance gained a new great achievement. Specifically, PVI Insurance has been upgraded its Financial Strength Rating from B++ (Good) to A - (Excellent) and long-Term Issuer Credit Rating from bbb+ (Good) to "a-" (Excellent) by AM Best global credit rating agency. This upgrade confirms that PVI Insurance's business is sustainable and highly profitable.

Mr. Duong Thanh Francois - Chairman of PVI Insurance

Announced the 40th member company of PVI Insurance
With the aim of integrating information technology in business operations, diversifying non-traditional insurance distribution channels, in the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance has announced the 40th Member - PVI Insurance Digital Company that based in PetroVietnam Building, No. 1-5 Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. PVI Digital Insurance is expected to be a new factor to assist PVI Insurance to actualize its goal of becoming a leading insurance enterprise in applying the technology development in business operations.


In the first 6 months of the year, the key tasks of PVI Insurance is to exceed the goals assigned by PVI Holdings; maintain the No. 1 position in the Non-life Insurance market in Vietnam in terms of both scale and efficiency; strictly control the factors affecting its ratings; focus on expanding and occupying foreign-invested projects and small and medium-sized projects; promote the development of e-commerce and brokerage channels.


At the conference, PVI Insurance awarded Certificates to the collectives with outstanding achievements in the first quarter of 2023.

PVI Insurance awards the Certificates to the excellent collectives

Attachments

Disclaimer

PVI Holdings published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PVI HOLDINGS
04:40aPvi : Insurance exceeds the goals for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/12Pvi : Insurance corporation is the leading insurer of the insurance consortium for the air..
PU
03/27Pvi : The signing ceremony of Memorandum on cooperation between PVI - Research Initiative ..
PU
03/23Pvi : Insurance works with international reinsurers
PU
03/16Pvi : First A.M Best's financial rating of A- (Excellent) for a Vietnamese insurance compa..
PU
03/15Pvi : Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance
PU
03/15Pvi : AM Best upgrades credit ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation
PU
02/25Pvi : AM Best upgrades credit ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation
PU
02/23Pvi : successfully completed the plan, firmly holding at the No. 1 position in the market
PU
02/16Pvi : HDI Global, IFC join forces to develop PVI Holdings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 B 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 431 B 486 M 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 2 610
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PVI HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PVI Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 48 800,00 VND
Average target price 45 900,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -5,94%
Managers and Directors
Hoa Xuan Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holger Wohlthat Chairman
Nguyet Thi Bui Independent Director
Thuan Van Bui Director
Danh Thanh Duong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVI HOLDINGS1.67%486
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.65%39 727
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-17.05%38 488
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.90%38 477
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.83%30 038
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.15.08%26 758
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer