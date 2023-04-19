PVI : Insurance exceeds the goals for the first quarter of 2023

On the morning of April 14, 2023, PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) successfully held a Conference to review its first quarter business results and implement tasks for the second quarter of 2023. The conference was chaired by Mr. Duong Thanh Francois - PVI Insurance's Chairman and Mr. Pham Anh Duc - PVI Insurance's CEO.

Mr. Pham Anh Duc - CEO of PVI Insurance

Following the impressive growth of PVI Insurance in 2022 with the No. 1 position in the non-life insurance market in Vietnam, by the end of the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance's total revenue reached VND 3,963 billion, completing 112.9% of the quarter plan. Pre-tax profit reached VND 180.6 billion, completing 131.7% of the quarter plan. These results prove the strategies, mechanisms, and policies that PVI Insurance has applied in business and governance are appropriate and effective.

AM Best upgraded the Financial Strength Rating of PVI Insurance to A- (Excellent)

In addition, in the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance gained a new great achievement. Specifically, PVI Insurance has been upgraded its Financial Strength Rating from B++ (Good) to A - (Excellent) and long-Term Issuer Credit Rating from bbb+ (Good) to "a-" (Excellent) by AM Best global credit rating agency. This upgrade confirms that PVI Insurance's business is sustainable and highly profitable.

Mr. Duong Thanh Francois - Chairman of PVI Insurance

Announced the 40th member company of PVI Insurance

With the aim of integrating information technology in business operations, diversifying non-traditional insurance distribution channels, in the first quarter of 2023, PVI Insurance has announced the 40th Member - PVI Insurance Digital Company that based in PetroVietnam Building, No. 1-5 Le Duan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. PVI Digital Insurance is expected to be a new factor to assist PVI Insurance to actualize its goal of becoming a leading insurance enterprise in applying the technology development in business operations.



In the first 6 months of the year, the key tasks of PVI Insurance is to exceed the goals assigned by PVI Holdings; maintain the No. 1 position in the Non-life Insurance market in Vietnam in terms of both scale and efficiency; strictly control the factors affecting its ratings; focus on expanding and occupying foreign-invested projects and small and medium-sized projects; promote the development of e-commerce and brokerage channels.



At the conference, PVI Insurance awarded Certificates to the collectives with outstanding achievements in the first quarter of 2023.

PVI Insurance awards the Certificates to the excellent collectives