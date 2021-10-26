PVI Insurance is in the Top 50 Most Profitable Enterprises of Vietnam

Vietnam Report in cooperating with VietnamNet has just announced the PROFIT500 Ranking - Top 500 Most Profitable Enterprises of Vietnam in 2021 - to honor businesses with the ability to make good profits, having potential to become pillars for the development of Vietnam's economy, and promoting Vietnamese brands to the domestic and international business community.

PVI Insurance ranks 66th among 500 private enterprises, increased 9 place from 2020's and 133rd among 500 enterprises of all sectors, increased 20 place from 2020's, with the most profit, according to the PROFIT500 ranking.

In addition, the Organizing Committee recognized and honored the Top 50 Vietnam Best Profitable Enterprises selected from the PROFIT500 Ranking, which are maintaining stable and sustainable business performance in 2020 - 2021.

PVI Insurance Corporation is honored to be the unique insurance company in the Top 50 Vietnam Best Profitable Enterprises thanks to excellent business results and profit for the 2020-2021 period.

According to the Vietnam Report survey, increasing investment in digital transformation is the top business strategy for dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the top five expectations of PROFIT500 enterprises when investing in digital transformation are: accelerating revenue growth; managing, analyzing, and tracking data accurately and timely; saving costs and achieving operational efficiency; improving labor productivity; and strengthening market competitiveness.

This year, a new factor that has taken the top spot in the top priority strategy is strengthening communication activities and implementing social responsibility. This has been demonstrated in recent times, when, despite many difficulties and obstacles caused by the pandemic, businesses have banded together to assist the government in the fight against COVID-19. As a result, it demonstrates that businesses have increased their sense of societal responsibility while also creating a positive image and improving their reputation in the eyes of customers and partners.