PVI Insurance launches its PVI Dong Khoi branch

In order to meet the increasing and diversified demand for insurance products in one of the most potential areas in the country as well as to concretize new objectives, strategies and orientations in the new innovative period, on August 4, PVI Insurance solemnly launched its PVI Dong Khoi Branch.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO of PVI; Mr. Duong Thanh Francois, Chairman of PVI Insurance's Member Council; Mr. Pham Anh Duc, CEO of PVI Insurance, together with leaders of PVI Insurance's Divisions and Member Units, and the leaders and employees of PVI Dong Khoi.

PVI Dong Khoi is located on the 8th floor in HMC Building, 193 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. This is the 41st member unit of PVI Insurance Corporation and the 2nd member unit to be put into operation by PVI Insurance in 2023.

In January 2023, PVI Insurance launched its PVI Digital Insurance with the expectation that it will be a new factor to set its goal of becoming a leader in the trend of technology application development in business activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Pham Anh Duc congratulated PVI Dong Khoi - the newest Member Unit of PVI Insurance Corporation. He believed that PVI Dong Khoi fully exploit the strength and position of the leading insurer in Vietnamese non-life market to continue to develop more effective business activities of PVI Insurance in the local area.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Nam, Director of PVI Dong Khoi shared "Ho Chi Minh City still has a lot of potential in which PVI Insurance has many advantages for exploitation and development. Together with other branches of PVI Insurance here, PVI Dong Khoi is committed to achieve business goals by diversifying products, developing distribution channels, and cross-selling products while providing customers with the best experience of products and services.

PVI Insurance has had significant success in the first half of 2023 thanks to its commitment to innovation in everything from corporate strategy to orientation. PVI Insurance, which continues to firmly occupy the No. 1 position in the non-life insurance market, has performed admirably, generating total revenue of VND 7,252 billion, completing 113.5% of the 6-month plan; pre-tax profit of VND 350.8 billion, completing 127.7% of the 6-month plan.

In February 2023, PVI Insurance was honored and proud to become the first and unique enterprise with a part of capital of a Vietnamese enterprise, not consolidating financial statements with large international companies and was upgraded its financial rating from B++ to A- (excellent) by AM Best - international credit rating agency. The rating upgrade is an international brand recognition, reflects outstanding business outcomes as well as is a guarantee of transparency in business operations and compliance with international standards of PVI Insurance. With this prestigious financial capacity rating, PVI Insurance has confident to expand beyond the territory, competing with prestigious international enterprises in the world insurance market.

In addition, with positive effect, PVI Insurance was honored to receive the Most Innovative Non - life Insurance Enterprise Award in Vietnam by IFM magazine (UK) and Top 10 Prestigious Non - life Insurance firms in 2023 by Vietnam Report.