Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PVI Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVI   VN000000PVI1

PVI HOLDINGS

(PVI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVI : Mr. Christian Hinsch – Commemorating and honoring a true leader of the European insurance industryCommercial Risk Europe (Vol.12, September 2021) – one of the most truly official journals in Europe – recently written an article titled “The loss of a true

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commercial Risk Europe (Vol.12, September 2021) - one of the most truly official journals in Europe - recently written an article titled 'The loss of a true leader' in order to commemorate and honor Mr. Christian Hinsch - Former Chairman of Talanx Group, Former General Director of HDI, Former Member of PVI's Board of Directors - who passed away in a car crash earlier this year.

During his 30 year-career in the international risk and insurance market, Mr. Christian Hinsch gained many achievements. One of the most remarkable achievement is that his contribution to transformation of HDI from a very German insurance group into an international insurer competing at the top table in the global corporate and industrial insurance market today.

Under Mr. Hinsch's chairmanship of the executive board, the number of employees deployed abroad quadrupled from 380 to more than 1500. The number of countries in which the HDI Group is active with its own branches and subsidiaries almost increased from 8 to 39, and the premium volume generated abroad grew from €250m to about €3bn.

Mr. Jens Wolthat, Member of HDI's Board of Management/ Chairman of PVI's Board of Director, a long-term colleague of Mr. Hinsch, shared with Commercial European Risk about Mr. Christain Hinsch's important contribution to HDI and also praised him for awakening HDI's desire and ambition to become a global player in industrial insurance business.

Mr. Christian Hinsch - Former member of PVI's Board of Directors - is the person who laid the foundation for HDI to become a strategic shareholder of PVI since 2011 and made great contributions to the long-term cooperation between PVI and HDI from the very first days. During 10 year-development from 2011 until now, with supports of the strategic shareholder HDI and the founding shareholder PVN, PVI has achieved many impressive business results. Moreover, PVI has paid dividends in cash at a high rate with a minimum rate of 20% for many years. PVI is also continuously honored in the list of '50 Best Listed Companies in Vietnam' and '50 Most Valuable Brands in Vietnam'. In the insurance market, PVI maintains its position as the No. 1 industrial insurer in Vietnam and always leads the market in terms of operational efficiency.

By the sustainable foundation created by Mr. Christian Hinsch, PVI and HDI have continued to cooperate more extensively for the sustainable development of PVI.

Source: Adrian Ladbury. 'The loss of true leader' (September 2021), Commercial Risk Europe Journal, P. 18,19, Vol.12.

Disclaimer

PVI Holdings published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PVI HOLDINGS
07:02aPVI : Mr. Christian Hinsch – Commemorating and honoring a true leader of t..
PU
09/08PVI : Establishment of the Information Technology Center – PVI Holdings Br..
PU
09/01PVI : Re and Bao Long launched electronic portal for reinsurance transactions
PU
08/13PVI : Talanx increases premiums by 9.4 percent and generates H1 Group net income..
PU
08/11PVI : IFC Becomes a Shareholder in PVI Holdings, Promoting Vietnam's Insurance S..
AQ
07/21Pvi Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/02PVI REINSURANCE JOINT STOCK : AM Best Places Credit Ratings of PVI Reinsurance J..
AQ
07/02An unknown buyer acquired unknown stake in PVI Holdings from HDI Global SE.
CI
01/21Pvi Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2020Pvi Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 608 B 247 M 247 M
Net income 2020 807 B 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2020 1 144 B 50,3 M 50,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 656 B 423 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 561
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart PVI HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PVI Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43 200,00 VND
Average target price 39 777,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -7,92%
Managers and Directors
Thuan Van Bui Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jens Holger Wohlthat Chairman
Danh Thanh Duong Director
Ulrich Heinz Wollschläger Director
Tuan Anh Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVI HOLDINGS35.85%423
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.44.45%46 771
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.53%39 410
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.16%39 057
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.63%35 124
SAMPO OYJ26.47%28 690