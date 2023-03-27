PVI : The signing ceremony of Memorandum on cooperation between PVI - Research Initiative for Community Development Center (RIC)

On the afternoon of March 23, 2023, in Moc Chau, the signing ceremony of the Memorandum on cooperation between PVI and the Research Initiative for Community Development (RIC) took place successfully. Attending the signing ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa - Standing Vice President of the Board of Directors cum CEO of PVI and representatives of the Board of Managements, Board of Supervisors and all employees of PVI Holdings.

The representative of RIC was attended by Mr. Le Van Hai - Director of RIC and others project implementation staffs. Research Initiative for Community Development Centre (RIC) is a non-profit science and technology organization affiliated to the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations. With the mission of promoting and developing self-governing community ecosystems towards the inclusive and sustainable development of rural and mountainous communities, especially ethnic minority communities. Over the past 13 years, RIC has supported and motivated ethnic minority communities to implement nearly 1,000 sub-projects by means of self-managed communities, contributing to improving living conditions for about 120,000 people, building construction and operation and maintenance of 110 domestic water works.

RIC's mission objectives are consistent with PVI's orientation and plans in activities for the community, social security for sustainable development.

PVI and RIC jointly signed a cooperation agreement to implement the project "Cooperation to promote sustainable development for especially disadvantaged communities in Son La provinces and Ca Mau provinces for the period of 03 years 2023-2025 with the objectives: Enhancing people's ability to adapt to climate change through improved drinking water, afforestation and sustainable livelihood development in especially disadvantaged communities in Son La province and Ca Mau provinces, and towards implementation of the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 include:

+ Goal 6: Clean water and sanitation - Ensure the right to clean water and sanitation for everyone.

+ Goal 13: Climate action - Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

+ Goal 15: Life on land - Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and prevent and reverse land degradation and prevent biodiversity loss.

+ Goal 17: Partnership for the Goals - Strengthen the implementation and promote a global partnership for sustainable development.

Speaking at the ceremony, PVI's CEO Nguyen Xuan Hoa said: "Facing global challenges caused by climate change, war, epidemics, especially the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic, PVI as well as Enterprises facing the challenge must transform and prepare themselves with a proactive and flexible attitude to continue to survive and develop sustainably on the basis of a close and harmonious combination of growth and development. economic growth, solving social problems, ensuring workers' rights and protecting the environment. As a strong and professional financial-insurance institution in the Vietnamese market, with a prestigious international brand, top service quality and stable development, PVI always pays special attention to management. transparent governance and sustainable development through charity programs, social security, and practical activities to protect the environment."

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa - Standing Vice Chairman cum CEO of PVI Holdings

Le Van Hai - Director of the Center shared "As a non-profit science and technology organization under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, RIC believes in a fair and equal society, where rural and mountainous communities, especially ethnic minority communities, become subjects of their development. RIC hopes that the two sides will cooperate in a long-term and sustainable manner to jointly develop the community and improve the living conditions of people in difficult areas."

Mr. Le Thanh Hai - Director of RIC

The Memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony marks the good cooperation between PVI and RIC in jointly promoting sustainable development for especially disadvantaged communities in Son La provinces and Ca Mau provinces in the period of 2023-2025.

Source: PVI HOLDINGS

PVI (pviholdings.com.vn)