PVI : Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance

Wareflex CONNECT: Maximizing value potential for warehouse and logistics services providers

Logistics technology startup Wareflex, which is Vietnam's first on-demand warehouse platform, is currently organizing a series of workshops for warehouse and logistics service providers across different provinces. The theme of the workshops, called "Wareflex Connect", involves Wareflex's top executives working directly with the service providers to address some of the pain points they are facing and provide support. The recent workshops took place in Ha Noi and Hai Phong, with over 70 participants on both days. During the workshops, the providers shared their challenges and expectations, and Wareflex's partner, PVI Insurance, Vietnam's leading insurance company, provided insights on how to mitigate risks for the providers and customers.

At the event, Mr. Nguyen Chi Lang, Wareflex's Head of Sales, spoke about the market outlook and the benefits of network-based solutions such as Wareflex, which are receiving an overwhelming response from customers. He also highlighted that many customers keep their inventory unsecured, but Wareflex protects their interests through an embedded insurance cover provided by PVI Insurance.

PVI Insurance shared topic "Managing the risks of the warehouse and logistics services providers"

Another presentation was delivered by Mr. Nong Tu Lam, Wareflex's Chief Operating Officer, who shared insights on the standardization of processes and the urgent need for the digitization of logistics services in Vietnam, drawing from his decades of experience in the field. The workshop is offering meaningful insights and support for the participant warehouse and logistics service providers.



With valuable information being shared, the Wareflex CONNECT workshops were certainly a friendly environment where warehouse and logistics services providers can find solutions to increase the ability to find new customers and improve income, while promoting the associated services and expanding the logistics ecosystem.



At the seminar, Ms. Vu Thi Kim Thanh, director of the Underwriting Management Division of PVI Insurance Corporation also had some sharing with the workshop. In the spirit of cooperation and development, as a non-life insurance corporation with the No. 1 market share in Vietnam, PVI Insurance Corporation introduced several solutions on operational risk management process, warehouse management and logistics services. Some types of insurance such as Compulsory Fire and Explosion Insurance, Property All Risk Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, etc., which are suitable for the business operation, were also shared by PVI Insurance at the seminar.



PVI Insurance is the leading non-life insurer in Vietnam's insurance market with 43 dependent accounting member companies nationwide that have strong services and the most modern and advanced technology nowadays.



PVI Insurance is the first and the only one Vietnamese non-life insurance company to receive an A- (excellent) credit rating from the international credit rating agency A. M Best. The above ratings show that the financial capacity of PVI Insurance, which A.M Best rated as very strong, shows good operating efficiency and an appropriate risk management (ERM) system at the same time.