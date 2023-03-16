Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PVI Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVI   VN000000PVI1

PVI HOLDINGS

(PVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-14
47000.00 VND   -4.47%
01:03aPvi : First A.M Best's financial rating of A- (Excellent) for a Vietnamese insurance company
PU
12:13aPvi : Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance
PU
03/15Pvi : AM Best upgrades credit ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVI : Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance

03/16/2023 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance Wareflex CONNECT: Maximizing value potential for warehouse and logistics services providers

Logistics technology startup Wareflex, which is Vietnam's first on-demand warehouse platform, is currently organizing a series of workshops for warehouse and logistics service providers across different provinces. The theme of the workshops, called "Wareflex Connect", involves Wareflex's top executives working directly with the service providers to address some of the pain points they are facing and provide support. The recent workshops took place in Ha Noi and Hai Phong, with over 70 participants on both days. During the workshops, the providers shared their challenges and expectations, and Wareflex's partner, PVI Insurance, Vietnam's leading insurance company, provided insights on how to mitigate risks for the providers and customers.

At the event, Mr. Nguyen Chi Lang, Wareflex's Head of Sales, spoke about the market outlook and the benefits of network-based solutions such as Wareflex, which are receiving an overwhelming response from customers. He also highlighted that many customers keep their inventory unsecured, but Wareflex protects their interests through an embedded insurance cover provided by PVI Insurance.

PVI Insurance shared topic "Managing the risks of the warehouse and logistics services providers"

Another presentation was delivered by Mr. Nong Tu Lam, Wareflex's Chief Operating Officer, who shared insights on the standardization of processes and the urgent need for the digitization of logistics services in Vietnam, drawing from his decades of experience in the field. The workshop is offering meaningful insights and support for the participant warehouse and logistics service providers.


With valuable information being shared, the Wareflex CONNECT workshops were certainly a friendly environment where warehouse and logistics services providers can find solutions to increase the ability to find new customers and improve income, while promoting the associated services and expanding the logistics ecosystem.


At the seminar, Ms. Vu Thi Kim Thanh, director of the Underwriting Management Division of PVI Insurance Corporation also had some sharing with the workshop. In the spirit of cooperation and development, as a non-life insurance corporation with the No. 1 market share in Vietnam, PVI Insurance Corporation introduced several solutions on operational risk management process, warehouse management and logistics services. Some types of insurance such as Compulsory Fire and Explosion Insurance, Property All Risk Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, etc., which are suitable for the business operation, were also shared by PVI Insurance at the seminar.


PVI Insurance is the leading non-life insurer in Vietnam's insurance market with 43 dependent accounting member companies nationwide that have strong services and the most modern and advanced technology nowadays.


PVI Insurance is the first and the only one Vietnamese non-life insurance company to receive an A- (excellent) credit rating from the international credit rating agency A. M Best. The above ratings show that the financial capacity of PVI Insurance, which A.M Best rated as very strong, shows good operating efficiency and an appropriate risk management (ERM) system at the same time.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PVI Holdings published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 04:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PVI HOLDINGS
01:03aPvi : First A.M Best's financial rating of A- (Excellent) for a Vietnamese insurance compa..
PU
12:13aPvi : Wareflex is holding series of workshops for warehouse providers with PVI Insurance
PU
03/15Pvi : AM Best upgrades credit ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation
PU
02/23Pvi : successfully completed the plan, firmly holding at the No. 1 position in the market
PU
02/16Pvi : HDI Global, IFC join forces to develop PVI Holdings
PU
02/15Maintaining The No.1 Position : PVI Insurance confidently moves towards the goals
PU
02/01PVI Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
2022Vietnam's largest refinery to import 2.52 mln tonnes of crude oil in Q4
RE
2022PVI Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 B 232 M 232 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 009 B 467 M 467 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 2 610
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PVI HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PVI Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 47 000,00 VND
Average target price 45 900,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Managers and Directors
Hoa Xuan Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holger Wohlthat Chairman
Nguyet Thi Bui Independent Director
Thuan Van Bui Director
Danh Thanh Duong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVI HOLDINGS-2.08%489
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.39%39 865
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.57%38 864
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-19.17%37 688
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.66%30 114
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.7.26%24 851