PVI : orgazined sucuessfully Employee Conference

On December 22, 2021, at the Headquarters of PVI Building, PVI Joint Stock Company (PVI) organized successfully the Employee Conference 2021. Attending the conference were Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa - Standing Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors/ PVI General Director, Mr. Dang Tien Dung - Chairman of Trade Union of PVI Joint Stock Company; Mrs Lam Thi Lan Phuong - Chairman of the Union of the Parent Company of PVI Joint Stock Company. Due to the complicated development of the epidemic situation, the organizers agreed on the short list of participants including leaders of departments/ the center and leaders of trade unions of committees who have been authorized to represent employees of PVI Joint Stock Company.

At the Conference, Chairman of the Trade Union of the Parent Company Lam Thi Lan Phuong presented a report on the implementation of the Collective Labor Agreement, PVI's rules and regulations, and the care of employees' lives, the use of the Welfare Fund in 2021. In 2021, PVI still ensures jobs and stable income for employees; basic training to meet the requirements of providing knowledge and updating legal documents to serve business tasks well. PVI has actively propagated and implemented practical corporate culture. The Conference received and satisfactorily answered the recommendations of the Employees and approved the number and representatives of the Employee collective participating in the dialogue.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoa - Standing Vice President of the Board of Directors, General Director of PVI called on the Board of Directors and all employees to be determined to complete the targets of the 2022 plans and implement the business cultures. He also called on all employees and the organization throughout the company to unite, be creative in thought and professional in action, make good use of opportunities, and unanimously overcome difficulties and challenges to complete the tasks and targets of the 2022 plans.

Some images at the conference: