Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PVI Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVI   VN000000PVI1

PVI HOLDINGS

(PVI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetroVietnam agrees funding deal to keep country's largest refinery operational

01/28/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: PetroVietnam oil tanks are pictured in Vung Tau

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Friday it had reached a short-term funding deal to keep the country's largest refinery operational.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) faced possible shutdown over a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude oil, according to state media reports, and had earlier cut its production to 80% of capacity.

PetroVietnam, a major shareholder in the refinery, said in a statement it had agreed to make an early payment under a fuel offtake agreement.

"The payment helps NSRP improve its liquidity and maintain its operations," PetroVietnam said.

NSRP, which supplies a third of the country's petroleum needs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PetroVietnam holds a stake of 25.1% in the 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Thanh Hoa province. Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co has a share of 35.1%, the same as Kuwait Petroleum, while Mitsui Chemicals Inc owns 4.7% of the firm.

Vietnam's other refinery, Binh Son, on Wednesday said it was operating above capacity to address supply concerns, as top petroleum trading firms announced plans to boost imports amid fears of the shutdown of NSRP.

(Editing by John Geddie and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.81% 90.81 Delayed Quote.15.19%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. 1.68% 3020 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
PETROVIETNAM FERTILIZER AND CHEMICALS CORPORATION - JSC 1.23% 41300 End-of-day quote.-17.40%
PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORPORATION -0.36% 111800 End-of-day quote.16.22%
PVI HOLDINGS 0.42% 47300 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.76% 483.1742 Delayed Quote.15.16%
WTI 0.84% 88.129 Delayed Quote.15.94%
All news about PVI HOLDINGS
08:38aPetroVietnam agrees funding deal to keep country's largest refinery operational
RE
01/26Vietnam's Binh Son ups capacity, petrol firms boost imports amid shutdown fears
RE
01/26Vietnam's Binh Son ups capacity, petrol firms boost imports amid shutdown fears
RE
01/25PETROVIETNAM : Great honor, great responsibility
PU
01/20PVI : Re reached the highest profit milestone in the history
PU
01/20PVI Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
01/19PVI INSURANCE : firmly moving forward
PU
01/11PVI : Overcoming difficulties and challenges, Petrovietnam contributes the highest to the ..
PU
01/09PETROVIETNAM LAUNCHES A NEW BRAND ID : proactively adapting, ready for a new development p..
PU
01/04PVI : HDI International AG sells its Russian life insurance unit to Sovcombank
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 486 B 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 080 B 489 M 499 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 36,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 574
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart PVI HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PVI Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47 300,00 VND
Average target price 52 638,50 VND
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
Hoa Xuan Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holger Wohlthat Chairman
Nguyet Thi Bui Independent Director
Thuan Van Bui Director
Danh Thanh Duong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVI HOLDINGS-3.27%489
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.35%46 845
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.26%40 149
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.90%39 957
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.21%34 473
SAMPO OYJ-1.84%26 254