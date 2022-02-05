PVP Ventures : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
02/05/2022 | 01:48am EST
February 5, 2022
To
The BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 517556
Symbol: PVP
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021
Dear Sir / Madam,
In accordance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, based on the Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company which is attached herewith, we hereby confirm that no securities received from the depository participants for dematerialization of shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thank You,
For PVP Ventures Limited
Digitally signed by
RUKMANI RUKMANI
Date: 2022.02.05 11:09:12 +05'30'
S.Rukmani
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited
Copy to
National Securities Depository Limited
The Central Depository Services (India)
Trade World 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Limited
Compound,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 28th Floor,
Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 013.
Dated 15.01.2022
To,
THE COMPANY SECRETARY
PVP VENTURES LTD
KRM Centre, 9th Floor, Door no. 2
Harrington road, Chetpet
Chennai- 600031
Sub: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that No securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended December, 2021.
Request to kindly take the above on record
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Private Limited
Ganesh Chandra Patro
Senior Manager
KFin Technologies Private Limited
(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")
