    517556   INE362A01016

PVP VENTURES LIMITED

(517556)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

PVP Ventures : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

02/05/2022 | 01:48am EST
February 5, 2022

To

The BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 517556

Symbol: PVP

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir / Madam,

In accordance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, based on the Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company which is attached herewith, we hereby confirm that no securities received from the depository participants for dematerialization of shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thank You,

For PVP Ventures Limited

Digitally signed by

RUKMANI RUKMANI

Date: 2022.02.05 11:09:12 +05'30'

S.Rukmani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited

Copy to

National Securities Depository Limited

The Central Depository Services (India)

Trade World 4th Floor, Kamala Mills Limited

Compound,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 28th Floor,

Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 013.

Dated 15.01.2022

To,

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

PVP VENTURES LTD

KRM Centre, 9th Floor, Door no. 2

Harrington road, Chetpet

Chennai- 600031

Sub: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that No securities received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended December, 2021.

Request to kindly take the above on record

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Private Limited

Ganesh Chandra Patro

Senior Manager

KFin Technologies Private Limited

(Formerly known as "KarvyFintech Private Limited")

Registered & Corporate Office

Selenium Building, Tower-B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi, Telangana,

India, 500032.

Ph : +91 40 6716 2222, 3321 1000 | https://www.kfintech.com | CIN : U72400TG2017PTC117649

Disclaimer

PVP Ventures Limited published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 06:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net income 2021 -564 M -7,55 M -7,55 M
Net Debt 2021 3 513 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 491 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,14x
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Prasad V. Potluri Chairman & Managing Director
Karthikeyan Shanmugam Chief Financial Officer
Abhay Paramal Singh General Manager-Operations
S. Rukmani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Narayanaswamy S. Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
