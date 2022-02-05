PVP Ventures : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

February 5, 2022 To The BSE Limited National Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 517556 Symbol: PVP

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir / Madam,

In accordance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, based on the Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company which is attached herewith, we hereby confirm that no securities received from the depository participants for dematerialization of shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thank You,

For PVP Ventures Limited

Digitally signed by

RUKMANI RUKMANI

Date: 2022.02.05 11:09:12 +05'30'

S.Rukmani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: Certificate received from KFin Technologies Private Limited