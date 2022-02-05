PVR : Copy of Newspaper Publication
05
th February, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5
th Floor,
Corporate Relationship Department
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
1
st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
PJ Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Fax: 022-26598237/38
Fax: 022-22723121/1278
Company Code: PVR / 532689
Newspaper Advertisement for dispatch of Notice of Postal Ballot.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 47 read along with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation") and in continuation to our letter dated 04
th February, 2022, please find enclosed herewith copy of advertisement published in Business Standard Newspaper- Hindi
English language informing about completion of dispatch of Notice of the postal ballot and E voting Information.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You.
For PVR Limited
Digitally signed by
MUKESH KUMAR Date: 2022.02.05 12:37:25 +05'30'
Mukesh Kumar
SVP- Company Secretary
& Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
PVR Limited published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 07:57:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
