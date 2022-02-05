PVR : Copy of Newspaper Publication

05th February, 2022

Newspaper Advertisement for dispatch of Notice of Postal Ballot.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 read along with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation") and in continuation to our letter dated 04th February, 2022, please find enclosed herewith copy of advertisement published in Business Standard Newspaper- Hindi

English language informing about completion of dispatch of Notice of the postal ballot and E voting Information.

For PVR Limited