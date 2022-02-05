Log in
    PVR   INE191H01014

PVR LIMITED

(PVR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/04 06:16:46 am
1608.6 INR   +0.61%
02/03ICRA Downgrades Rating on PVR's Commercial Paper to A1 on COVID-19 Hit
MT
02/02PVR : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/23PVR Narrows Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
PVR : Copy of Newspaper Publication

02/05/2022 | 02:58am EST
05th February, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Fax: 022-26598237/38

Fax: 022-22723121/1278

Company Code: PVR / 532689

Newspaper Advertisement for dispatch of Notice of Postal Ballot.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 read along with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulation") and in continuation to our letter dated 04th February, 2022, please find enclosed herewith copy of advertisement published in Business Standard Newspaper- Hindi

  • English language informing about completion of dispatch of Notice of the postal ballot and E voting Information.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

For PVR Limited

MUKESH KUMAR

Digitally signed by

MUKESH KUMAR Date: 2022.02.05 12:37:25 +05'30'

Mukesh Kumar

SVP- Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

PVR Limited published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
