  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. PVR Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVR   INE191H01014

PVR LIMITED

(PVR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/02 06:16:45 am
1600.95 INR   -0.09%
05:49pPVR : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/23PVR Narrows Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/21PVR Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR : Reply to Clarification Sought

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
02nd February, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Fax: 022-26598237/38

Company Code: PVR / 532689

Clarification Letter

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is with reference to your mail regarding clarification pertains to approval of employee stock option plan in the Board meeting held on January 21, 2022. Please find below our response to clarify your queries:

  1. Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021(if applicable);
    Response- Yes, PVR ESOP Plan, 2022 is in terms of SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021.
  2. Total number of shares covered by these options.
    Response - Kindly note that Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 21, 2022 approved 6,00,000 (Six Lakhs) Employee Stock Options and same has been recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company.
  3. Pricing formula.
    Response- The exercise price per option shall be the average of last three months trading price prior (i.e. Weighted Average Price) to the date of Grant on the recognized stock exchange.
    Further, the Board of Directors (which term shall deemed to include Nomination and Remuneration Committee) at its sole discretion may provide a discount up to 10% (ten percent) on the above price.
  4. Brief details of significant terms.
    Response- Please find below the details of significant terms:
  1. Brief Description of the Plan:
    The Plan shall be called as 'PVR Employee Stock Option Plan 2022' ("PVR
    ESOP 2022"/ "Plan")
    The objective of the Plan is to reward the Employees for their association and performance as well as to motivate them to contribute to the growth and

improve the overall performance in future years of the Company. The Company intends to use this Plan to create significant reward mechanism for key Employees of the Company and its subsidiary(ies) and in order to retain and motivate the employees.

  1. Total number of options to be granted:
    The total number of options to be granted under the Plan shall not exceed 6,00,000 (Six Lakhs) options exercisable into not more than 6,00,000 (Six Lakh Only) Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, with each such Option conferring a right upon the Employee to get one Share of the Company allotted by the Company upon Exercise thereof, in accordance with the terms and conditions as may be decided under the Plan.
    Further, the maximum number of Options that can be granted and the Shares arise upon exercise of these Options shall stand adjusted in case of corporate action (as defined in the Plan).
  2. Requirements of vesting and period of vesting:
    Vesting period shall commence from the grant date, options granted under PVR ESOP 2022 would vest not earlier than minimum of 1 (One) year from the grant date and not later than a maximum of 3 (three) years from the grant date.
    The Board of Directors (which term shall deemed to include Nomination and Remuneration Committee) may also specify certain other performance criteria subject to satisfaction of which the Options would vest.
    Further, Vesting of Options would be subject to continued employment with the Company.
  3. Exercise period and the process of Exercise:

After vesting, Options can be exercised within the exercise period, either wholly or in part, through cash mechanism after submitting the exercise application along with payment of the exercise price, applicable taxes and other charges, if any.

The exercise period shall be for a period of 3 (Three) years from the date of respective Vesting of Options within which Vested Options can be exercised.

Hope you find above in order.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For PVR Limited

Digitally signed

MUKESHbyKUMARMUKESH KUMAR Date: 2022.02.02

16:54:26 +05'30'

Mukesh Kumar

SVP - Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

PVR Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 587 M 155 M 11 587 M
Net income 2022 -5 144 M -68,8 M -5 144 M
Net Debt 2022 48 720 M 651 M 48 720 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,8x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 97 585 M 1 305 M 97 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 648
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart PVR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PVR Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 600,95 INR
Average target price 1 880,54 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Bijli Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam Dutta Chief Executive Officer
Nitin Sood Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Tyagi Chief Information Officer
Rahul Singh Chief Operating Officer-PVR Cinemas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVR LIMITED23.43%1 306
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-38.01%8 665
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-5.68%5 120
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-2.54%1 842
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV3.83%1 724
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-8.25%1 555