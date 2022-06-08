Log in
    PVR   INE191H01014

PVR LIMITED

(PVR)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/08 02:37:15 am EDT
1809.95 INR   +0.91%
02:42aPVR : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
05/30PVR : Credit Rating
PU
05/30ICRA Withdraws Rating Assigned to PVR's Commercial Paper
MT
PVR : Reply to Clarification Sought

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Annexure A

Internal Audit

KPMG.com/in

Introducing KPMG: We are one of the fastest growing professional services firm in India

We are a global network of professional service firms offering multidisciplinary services

We work closely with business corporations and Government agencies, helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.

Globally, we have over 2,36,000 professionals working across 147 countries.

More than ~10% of KPMG's global workforce is now based in India.

Established since September 1993 in India, KPMG today operates from 30 offices in 13 locations across the country

We service over 2700 clients in India, spanning multinationals, domestic, public and private sector companies.

  1. Chandigarh
  1. Delhi/ NCR
  1. Jaipur

o Ahmedabad

o Vadodara

o Kolkata

  1. Mumbai o Pune
  1. Hyderabad
  1. Vijayawada
  1. Bangalore
  1. Chennai
  1. Kochi

2

Our Internal Audit practice in India (part of Risk Consulting) is 2nd largest practice globally by headcount

100%

2nd

900+

30%+

team trained on data

largest practice globally

clients worked with

team members have worked

by headcount

analytics & emerging

annually; several

in multiple geographies

technologies

associated for 5 yrs+

across 50 countries

Note - Our appointment as internal auditor is subject to the procedures relating to the applicable independence requirements and satisfactory completion of our

customary evaluation of prospective clients. In addition, this proposal is subject to a valid engagement contract signed by both our organizations

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PVR Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 808 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 -5 050 M -65,0 M -65,0 M
Net Debt 2022 48 720 M 627 M 627 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 109 B 1 409 M 1 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 648
Free-Float 75,3%
