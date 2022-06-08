PVR : Reply to Clarification Sought

We are a global network of professional service firms offering multidisciplinary services

We work closely with business corporations and Government agencies, helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.

Globally, we have over 2,36,000 professionals working across 147 countries.

More than ~10% of KPMG's global workforce is now based in India.

Established since September 1993 in India, KPMG today operates from 30 offices in 13 locations across the country

We service over 2700 clients in India, spanning multinationals, domestic, public and private sector companies.