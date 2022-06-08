|
PVR : Reply to Clarification Sought
Annexure A
Internal Audit
Introducing KPMG: We are one of the fastest growing professional services firm in India
We are a global network of professional service firms offering multidisciplinary services
We work closely with business corporations and Government agencies, helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.
Globally, we have over 2,36,000 professionals working across 147 countries.
More than ~10% of KPMG's global workforce is now based in India.
Established since September 1993 in India, KPMG today operates from 30 offices in 13 locations across the country
We service over 2700 clients in India, spanning multinationals, domestic, public and private sector companies.
Chandigarh
Delhi/ NCR
Jaipur
o Ahmedabad
o Vadodara
o Kolkata
Mumbai o Pune
Hyderabad
Vijayawada
Bangalore
Chennai
Kochi
Our Internal Audit practice in India (part of Risk Consulting) is 2nd largest practice globally by headcount
100%
2nd
900+
|
30%+
team trained on data
largest practice globally
clients worked with
|
team members have worked
|
by headcount
|
analytics & emerging
|
annually; several
|
in multiple geographies
|
technologies
|
associated for 5 yrs+
|
across 50 countries
|
Note - Our appointment as internal auditor is subject to the procedures relating to the applicable independence requirements and satisfactory completion of our
customary evaluation of prospective clients. In addition, this proposal is subject to a valid engagement contract signed by both our organizations
