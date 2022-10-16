PVR : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

16th October, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Corporate Relationship Department Plot No. C/1, G Block, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra Kurla Complex, PJ Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Fax: 022-26598237/38 Fax: 022-22722061/41/39/37

Company Code: PVR / 532689

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that post announcement of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2022, our Company's officials will be participating in conference call for analysts and investors, on Monday, 17th October 2022 at 4:30 p.m, for a brief discussion by the Company's management on the quarter's earnings performance followed by an interactive Question & Answer session.

Copy of invitation for conference call is attached.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For PVR Limited