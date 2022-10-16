PVR : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
16th October, 2022
Company Code: PVR / 532689
Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that post announcement of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2022, our Company's officials will be participating in conference call for analysts and investors, on Monday, 17th October 2022 at 4:30 p.m, for a brief discussion by the Company's management on the quarter's earnings performance followed by an interactive Question & Answer session.
Copy of invitation for conference call is attached.
PVR Limited
Q2FY23 Conference Call Invite
We are pleased to host, on behalf of PVR Limited, a conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, October 17th 2022 at 4:30 pm (IST) following the announcement of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember 2022.
The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on earnings performance followed by an interactive Question & Answer session. Management will be represented by:
Mr. Ajay Bijli: Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Limited
Mr. Sanjeev Kumar: Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited
Mr. Gautam Dutta: CEO, PVR Limited
Mr. Kamal Gianchandani: Chief of Business Planning & Strategy and CEO, PVR Pictures
Mr. Nitin Sood: CFO, PVR Limited
Details of conference call
Date
: Monday, 17th October 2022
Time
: 4:30 PM IST | 7:00 PM HK/SG | 12:00 PM UK | 7:00 AM US (ET)