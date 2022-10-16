Advanced search
    PVR   INE191H01014

PVR LIMITED

(PVR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
1691.95 INR   -0.41%
04:03aPvr : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/12PVR Gets Shareholders' Nod for Merger with Inox Leisure
MT
10/07Crisil Keeps PVR Rating Under Watch Positive
MT
PVR : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
16th October, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Fax: 022-26598237/38

Fax: 022-22722061/41/39/37

Company Code: PVR / 532689

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that post announcement of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2022, our Company's officials will be participating in conference call for analysts and investors, on Monday, 17th October 2022 at 4:30 p.m, for a brief discussion by the Company's management on the quarter's earnings performance followed by an interactive Question & Answer session.

Copy of invitation for conference call is attached.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For PVR Limited

MUKESH KUMAR

Digitally signed by

MUKESH KUMAR Date: 2022.10.16 11:45:46 +05'30'

Mukesh Kumar

SVP - Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

PVR Limited

Q2FY23 Conference Call Invite

We are pleased to host, on behalf of PVR Limited, a conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, October 17th 2022 at 4:30 pm (IST) following the announcement of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022.

The call will be initiated with a brief management discussion on earnings performance followed by an interactive Question & Answer session. Management will be represented by:

  • Mr. Ajay Bijli: Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Limited
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar: Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited
  • Mr. Gautam Dutta: CEO, PVR Limited
  • Mr. Kamal Gianchandani: Chief of Business Planning & Strategy and CEO, PVR Pictures
  • Mr. Nitin Sood: CFO, PVR Limited

Details of conference call

Date

: Monday, 17th October 2022

Time

: 4:30 PM IST | 7:00 PM HK/SG | 12:00 PM UK | 7:00 AM US (ET)

Call leader

: Ankur Periwal, Axis Capital

Country

Dial-in

Primary number

+ 91 22 6280 1145

Secondary number

+ 91 22 7115 8046

International dial-in

- Hong Kong

800 964 448

- Singapore

800 101 2045

- U K

0 808 101 1573

- USA

1 866 746 2133

Pre-register to avoid wait time:

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1366777&linkSecurityString=65eb5c7a9

For further information please contact

Ankur Periwal, CFA, FRM

(ED - Spec Chem & Midcaps) Axis Capital

Direct: +91 22 4325 1149

Email: ankur.periwal@axiscap.in

Disclaimer

PVR Limited published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 40 161 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2023 2 248 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2023 26 735 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,2x
Yield 2023 0,19%
Capitalization 103 B 1 257 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 665
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 1 691,95 INR
Average target price 2 163,73 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Bijli Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam Dutta Chief Executive Officer
Nitin Sood Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Tyagi Chief Information Officer
Rahul Singh Chief Operating Officer-Strategic Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVR LIMITED30.32%1 257
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-65.29%3 101
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-36.43%2 982
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-11.84%1 308
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-41.94%1 106
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-15.75%982