PVW Resources : High-grade Heavy Rare Earths up to 8.77% TREO at Killi Killi

PVW Resources ('PVW', "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on rare earth and gold assay results received from the field program completed in October 2021 at the Tanami REE/Gold project. The field program completed in October included rock chip sampling, reconnaissance geological mapping, soil sampling and ground radiometrics at the Killi Killi East and Watts Rise prospects. Results are still pending for the soil sampling program however assays have been received for the 23 rock chip samples, 20 of which were from Killi Killi East, one from Watts Rise and two from regional sampling. Figures 2 and 5 below show the location of the samples at Killi Killi East and Watts Rise.

Executive Director Mr George Bauk said, "These results continue to confirm the huge potential for Heavy Rare Earth mineralisation at the Killi Killi Project. The exploration team continues to define Heavy Rare Earth mineralisation along the 18km corridor and now have identified two priority drill target areas with strike lengths of at least 800m at Killi Kill East 2 and 500m at Killi Killi East 1."

"Following the receipt of soil samples and the geophysical interpretation of recent airborne surveys, the team will finalise the maiden drill program which is being prepared to commence in April following the northern wet season. The significant number of high- grade rock chip samples provide PVW with a large number of walk up targets in an emerging rare earths province."

"Whilst the results continue to deliver significant presence of Heavy Rare Earths including dysprosium and terbium, we have also seen some significant numbers for neodymium and praseodymium which are all critical in the permanent magnets."

As follow-up to the rock chip sampling program conducted at the Tanami Project in August 2021, results of which were announced on 13 October 2021 (ASX:PVW - "Confirmation of high-gradeHeavy Rare Earths at Tanami"), a second program of rock chip sampling was completed in October 2021. Of the 20 samples taken at the Killi Killi East prospect, 12 have returned assays greater than 1% TREO with the average ratio of Heavy Rare Earths (HRE*) to TREO for these samples being 76% (see Table 1 and Figure 3 below). This dominance of heavy rare earths is related to the rare earth mineral xenotime. The presence of xenotime at Killi Killi East and Watts Rise was confirmed by the mineralogical studies completed by PVW, details of which were released on 7 January 2022 in the ASX announcement titled "Mineralogy confirms Heavy Rare Earths contained in xenotime mineralisation at the Tanami HRE Project - Additional Information".

The new sampling results have now outlined a drill target with high-grade surface mineralisation occurring over an approximate strike length of 800m at Killi Killi East 1 and at least 500m at Killi Killi East 2 (see Figure 2 below). The REE mineralisation predominantly occurs within the Pargee Sandstone close to the unconformity with the underlying older Killi Killi Formation. Significantly, the most recent assay results have returned REE mineralisation from what is interpreted to be brecciated and altered Killi Killi Formation (samples TARK0030, 0031, 0032). This suggests there is potential for mineralisation within the Killi Killi Formation and hence a significantly more extensive target than previously thought.

*HRE or HREO = Heavy Rare Earth Oxides - Total of Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, Y2O3

