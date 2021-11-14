PVW Resources : Kalgoorlie - King of The West Augur Anomaly Extended

The staged exploration approach has proven successful in Kalgoorlie with conversion of the King of The West geophysical target to a priority drill target. Originally the target was defined by the intersection of a pronounced north-northwest magnetic trend (typical of greenstone units) and northwest faulting that can be traced northwest to the Golden Cities and Federal deposits. These deposits are known to have granodiorite and northeast dipping veins and shears hosting the gold mineralisation. The King of The West prospect is adjacent to the dislocation of a Proterozoic dolerite dyke with apparent displacement.

The structural elements combined with nearby mineralisation (paleochannel and bedrock), positioned on the axial plane of a major regional anticline provided the basis for the conceptual geophysical target.

As a first pass to test the King of The West target a 6km x 3km area has been auger drilled on a 400m x 100m spaced grid. Results were positive with elevated gold contourable above 40ppb Au. Numerous samples above 50ppb Au are located along trends and as multiple sample anomalies. Several northwest trends are visible as are northeast trends. Extensional auger to the south now confirms the main +40ppb anomaly in an arcuate zone averaging 1.5km wide over 4km of strike.

Multielement geochemistry has confirmed the main Au anomaly is coincident with elevated Nickel and Manganese which suggest sampled medium has a lateritic origin. This is important as it discounts the likelihood that near surface gold is alluvial in nature.

Whether the source of the auger anomaly is auriferous veins and structure in underlying bedrock, or gold in buried paleochannel deposits will only be confirmed with systematic drill testing.

Kalgoorlie Drilling Update

Aircore drilling at the Black Flag prospect of previously inaccessible lines and first pass Aircore drilling at the Pappy prospect is complete with results pending. Samples for these drilling programs were submitted to the assay laboratories in September so we are anticipating another 4 weeks before results start being reported.

The Pappy prospect Aircore drilling intersected a sequence (west to east) of intermediate - felsic intrusives / volcanics to variably carbonaceous shales, with a deepening weathering profile below the main auger anomaly. Central to most drill lines was a zone of variably sheared, silicified, micaceous and ferruginous schists. Sulphides and iron oxides after sulphides were observed in numerous holes generally associated with quartz veining and chlorite schists. Ferruginous schist observed in the upper weathering profile are expected to be a weathering product of the chloritic schists.

Historical Drilling On Recently Acquired Tenure

Included in Table 2 and 3 are the drill collars and significant intercepts (assay results >0.2 ppm Au) for drill holes shown within newly acquired tenure on Figure 1 and 2. JORC tables following describe the historical drilling. An additional 508 drill collars averaging 45m deep were added to the database.

Significant results from the additional drilling include:

9m @ 0.32g/t Au from 30m; and

12m @ 0.23g/t Au from 28m

The significant intercepts listed in Table 3 include, 97GCAR501 with 10m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 42m. This result was followed up with an RC scissor role which did not replicate the same

