PVW Resources : Presentation - Exciting New Heavy Rare Earths Discovery

|
|
PVW Resources ACN 124 541 466
|
confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that
|
|
This document is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe
|
materially affects the information included in the original market
|
|
announcements and that that all material assumptions and
|
|
for Shares.
|
|
technical parameters in the relevant announcements continue to
|
|
|
|
PVW Resources ACN 124 541 466 (the Company) and its directors,
|
apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms
|
|
employees and consultants make no representations or warranty
|
that the form and context in which the Competent Person's
|
|
as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document,
|
findings are presented have not been materially modified from
|
|
a d have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of
|
the original market announcements.
|
|
negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any
|
|
|
missions from this document, except liability under statute that
|
Competent Person's Statement
|
only
|
|
cannot be excluded.
|
The information in this document relating to gold exploration
|
|
This document contains reference to certain targets and plans of
|
|
|
use
|
activities is based on information compiled by Mr Karl Weber, a
|
|
the Company which may or may not be achieved. The
|
professional geologist with over 25 years' experience in minerals
|
|
performance of the Company may be influenced by a number of
|
geology including senior management, consulting, exploration,
|
|
factors, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are
|
resource estimation, and development. Mr Weber completed a
|
|
outside the control of the Company and its directors, staff and
|
|
Bachelor of Science with Honours at Curtin University in 1994; is a
|
|
consultants.
|
|
member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
|
|
|
|
Compliance Statement
|
(Member No. 306422) and thus holds the relevant qualifications
|
|
as Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. Mr Weber is a
|
ersonal
|
full-time employee of PVW Resources. Mr Weber has sufficient
|
|
The information in this report that relates to REE exploration
|
|
experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and
|
|
results is extracted from the ASX announcements dated 13
|
|
type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he
|
|
October titled "Confirmation of high-grade Heavy Rare Earths at
|
|
is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the
|
|
Ta ami Project (100%) , Western Australia" , dated 18 November
|
|
2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration
|
|
titled "Tanami Rare Earths Project - Exploration Update" and
|
|
results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Weber consents
|
|
dated 7 December titled "Mineralogy confirms Heavy Rare Earths
|
|
to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on his
|
|
at Tanami are Xenotime" which are available to view on the
|
|
information in the form and context in which it appears.
|
|
Company's website (pvwresources.com.au). The Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021
|
2
|