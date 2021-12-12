Log in
    PVW   AU0000135188

PVW RESOURCES LIMITED

(PVW)
PVW Resources : Presentation - Exciting New Heavy Rare Earths Discovery

12/12/2021
onlyuse

ersonalExciting new heavy rare earths discovery in WA

Presented by George Bauk, Executive Director

PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021

DISCLAIMER

PVW Resources ACN 124 541 466

confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that

This document is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe

materially affects the information included in the original market

announcements and that that all material assumptions and

for Shares.

technical parameters in the relevant announcements continue to

PVW Resources ACN 124 541 466 (the Company) and its directors,

apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms

employees and consultants make no representations or warranty

that the form and context in which the Competent Person's

as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document,

findings are presented have not been materially modified from

a d have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of

the original market announcements.

negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any

missions from this document, except liability under statute that

Competent Person's Statement

only

cannot be excluded.

The information in this document relating to gold exploration

This document contains reference to certain targets and plans of

use

activities is based on information compiled by Mr Karl Weber, a

the Company which may or may not be achieved. The

professional geologist with over 25 years' experience in minerals

performance of the Company may be influenced by a number of

geology including senior management, consulting, exploration,

factors, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are

resource estimation, and development. Mr Weber completed a

outside the control of the Company and its directors, staff and

Bachelor of Science with Honours at Curtin University in 1994; is a

consultants.

member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Compliance Statement

(Member No. 306422) and thus holds the relevant qualifications

as Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. Mr Weber is a

ersonal

full-time employee of PVW Resources. Mr Weber has sufficient

The information in this report that relates to REE exploration

experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and

results is extracted from the ASX announcements dated 13

type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he

October titled "Confirmation of high-grade Heavy Rare Earths at

is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the

Ta ami Project (100%) , Western Australia" , dated 18 November

2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration

titled "Tanami Rare Earths Project - Exploration Update" and

results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Weber consents

dated 7 December titled "Mineralogy confirms Heavy Rare Earths

to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on his

at Tanami are Xenotime" which are available to view on the

information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company's website (pvwresources.com.au). The Company

PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021

2

EXPLORING IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS

only

1. Tanami Region

Heavy REE province

including Northern Minerals

2. Kalgoorlie Region

Browns Range REE Project

World Class Gold District

Established gold province

use

with over 70 million ounces Au

including Newmont's 14 Moz

produced including the Super

Au Callie Project

Pit and Kanowna Belle

ersonal

3. Leonora Region

4. West Yilgarn Region

Top 10 most prospective Au

Ballinue Project is located in the

region globally and over 12

Ni-Cu-PGE province that hosts

million Au ounces produced

Chalice's Julimar Project

PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021

3

WHY INVEST IN PVW?

Exploring Tier 1 mining jurisdictions for REE and

Gold in Tanami, Kalgoorlie and Leonora.

Exciting heavy REE project with rock chip assays of

up to 12.45% TREO in xenotime.

only

Team with significant REE experience including

the exploration and development of the Browns

Range REE Project, ready to do it again, differently.

Forecast shortage of supply of REE, due largely to

use

the forecast demand from EV growth globally.

Tight capital structure, 73 million shares.

Western Australia focussed, leading jurisdiction for

investment in mining and exploration and

significant new discoveries in the past few years.

PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021

4

ersonal

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

only

Shares

on issue

72,585,413

ASX:PVW

use

ersonal

PVW RESOURCES DECEMBER 2021

Share

price

46 cents

Market

Cash at bank

capitalisation

(30 Sept 2021)

$33.4m

$3.7m

Top shareholders

Top 100 own 71.65%

JHY Investments 3.57%

Lind Partners 5.46%

Board 7.41%

Jason Peterson 7.46%

Other 76.1%

0

20

40

60

80

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PVW Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
