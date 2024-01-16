EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/

16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1814305  16.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp