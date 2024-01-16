EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024

Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024

Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/



