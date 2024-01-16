EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/de/investoren-presse/news-publikationen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/
16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1814305 16.01.2024 CET/CEST