Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PWO AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin
MIC: XBER


Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com

 
88539  03.01.2024 CET/CEST

