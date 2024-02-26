EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

PWO Group Achieves Decarbonization Milestone Ahead of Schedule



26.02.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

PWO Group Achieves Decarbonization Milestone Ahead of Schedule

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “Our sustainability strategy is having an impact. After just 4 years, we have surpassed our 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions ahead of schedule. This means that we are reducing our carbon footprint faster than the 1.5-degree pathway envisages.”

Oberkirch, February 26, 2024 – The PWO Group is continuing along its path of decarbonization with great success. We surpassed the targets to which we committed ourselves in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTI) ahead of schedule. With a clear focus on our responsibility to future generations and the protection of our planet, we have made significant progress in reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

SBTi targets achieved ahead of schedule

Within the framework of the SBTi, we committed to reducing our absolute GHG emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 46.2% and in Scope 3 by 28.0% by 2030 compared to the base year 2019. But now, seven years ahead of the planned deadline, we are proud to announce that not only did we meet these targets ahead of schedule but, at -51.0%, also surpassed the Scope 1 and 2 target by some considerable margin. This underlines our determination to do our bit to mitigate global warming.

Success factor: sustainable action as a strategic goal

Acting sustainably is both an obligation and an opportunity for PWO, which is why we have embedded it in our corporate strategy. The fact that we achieved our SBTi targets ahead of schedule while continuing to grow the Group proves the effectiveness of our strategy.

Key factors behind this success include a comprehensive electrification of all processes, the consistent use of green electricity, a continuous improvement of energy efficiency and the stringent implementation of energy savings. Positive competition within the PWO Group has also proven to be particularly effective. This allows us to develop new procedures and processes on a regular basis at individual locations that contribute to the decarbonization of our business activities and that we then roll out globally. In this way, we are making an overall contribution to a greener future.

