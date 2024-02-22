PWO reports provisional figures for 2023

EQS-News: PWO AG
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “We again performed very well in 2023. Our aim for 2024 is to continue the PWO Group’s success story. We have laid the foundations for expanding our global market position, increasing profitability and decarbonizing our business.”
Oberkirch, February 22, 2024 - The PWO Group performed well in the 2023 fiscal year. Our initial preliminary and unaudited figures for the past year are as follows:
We have continued to extensively develop the PWO Group both strategically and operationally in recent years. Our business model, which is entirely independent of internal combustion engines, puts us in an excellent position to help shape the green mobility of the future. This leading role is supported primarily by our profitable and fast-growing international activities, which is why the last fiscal year was another successful one for us.
With revenue meeting our original expectations, we were able to raise our forecast for EBIT before currency effects twice in 2023 and comfortably achieved the most recent forecast range. We again managed our investments with a clear focus on demand and with the goal of optimizing liquidity. We generated growth with far lower investment than originally planned, thus bolstering our financial position. Furthermore, we raised our guidance for the lifetime volume of new business twice in the course of the fiscal year, which we had not anticipated. The volumes acquired were almost in line with the extremely high prior-year figure. Greenhouse gas emissions were lower than forecast thanks to ongoing efforts to decarbonize our business.
The key figures in our forecast for 2024 are as follows:
To safeguard the growth that is anticipated in the next few years and establish our production site in Serbia, we intend to invest around EUR 40 million in the 2024 fiscal year, far more than in the reporting year.
The forecast for new business in 2024 is lower than the volume achieved in 2023. There are two main reasons for this: Firstly, we want to safely and efficiently scale up the many new start-ups planned for the years ahead to series production. Secondly, we also want to be able to closely manage our investments in the future as a precautionary measure.
Our aim is to continue to systematically reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining the PWO Group’s growth. A further increase in the proportion of green electricity is set to play a key role in this respect in the 2024 fiscal year.
Our forecast is based on the assumptions that 2024 will see no major disruption to supply chains, e.g. due to geopolitical tensions or economic sanctions, that energy will be available in sufficient quantities, and that there will be no significant deviations from the anticipated price developments.
The publication of the final figures for the 2023 fiscal year is scheduled for March 21, 2024. Further details on the forecast for the 2024 fiscal year will be provided as soon as possible.
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
1,200 PRODUCT SOLUTIONS | 3,000 EMPLOYEES | 9 LOCATIONS | OVER 100 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
We are a global company in the mobility industry that is helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovations and is entirely independent of combustion engines.
With our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction, we are technology leaders and combine economic efficiency with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the frontiers of what is technologically feasible. We meet the challenges of our time with innovative and sustainable concepts. And above all, we aim to seize the opportunities they offer.
As a values-based employer with informal structures at a global level, we offer our employees a meaningful environment for realizing their personal prospects. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an integral part of our self-image.
Our corporate strategy is summed up by the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
