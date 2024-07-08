About
the Cover
PXP Energy Corporation navigates through the currents, demonstrating its resilience and resoluteness to bounce back. Through strong partnerships, PXP actively shapes its future, striving to secure a sustainable outcome for all its stakeholders.
The cover aims to capture the essence of collaboration by linking and creating strong bonds with stakeholders. The intersecting circles symbolize the role of partnership and collaboration in PXP's operations-this is complemented by a photo of a cityscape to portray PXP's contribution to society as an energy resource company, and natural elements such as birds, clouds, and the ocean to make the cover appear friendly, clean, and hopeful.
Table of Contents
Corporate Profile
Corporate Organization
Message from the Chairman and the President
Asset Location Map
Operational Highlights
Financial and Operating Performance
Board of Directors
Corporate Governance
Corporate Strengths, Objectives, and Strategies
Corporate Social Responsibility
Sustainability Report
Audited Financial Statements
Company Officers and Corporate Information
2023 Annual Report 2
Corporate Profile
PXP Energy
PXP Energy Corporation (PXP or the Company) is a Philippine corporation organized in December 2007 and listed on the second board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (stock symbol: PXP) on September 12, 2011.
The Company is mainly involved in the exploration, maturation, and production of hydrocarbon resources. It has interests in various petroleum Service Contracts (SCs) in the Philippines, held directly and through its major subsidiary, Forum Energy Limited (FEL).
The Company's direct interest in Philippine petroleum SCs includes a:
- 50% operating interest in SC 75 (Northwest Palawan);
- 100% operating interest in Block A North Recto Bank (Nominated Area No. 6) located in offshore West Palawan, under SC nomination;
- 6.84% non-operating interest in the Octon Block (Nominated Area No. 10) located in offshore Northwest Palawan, under SC nomination; and
- 70% operating interest in SC 74 (Linapacan, Northwest Palawan), currently in the process of surrender with the Department of Energy (DOE).
PXP holds a 79.35% controlling interest in FEL, 72.55% of which is held directly and 6.80% indirectly through a 78.39% owned subsidiary, FEC Resources, Inc. (FEC).
FEC is a Canadian public company registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, and the British Columbia Securities Commission, and is quoted in North America.
FEL is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom that focuses on the Philippines. It has:
- 70% operating interest in SC 72 (Recto Bank), which covers the Sampaguita natural gas discovery in offshore West Palawan, held through Forum (GSEC 101) Limited (FGL);
- 100% operating interest in SC 40 (North Cebu) held through 66.67%-owned Forum Exploration, Inc. (FEI); and
- minority interests in the SC 6 and SC 14 sub-blocks in offshore Northwest Palawan, including a 3.21% interest in the producing Galoc Field, held through Forum Energy Philippines Corporation (FEPC).
PXP also holds a 100% controlling interest in Pitkin Petroleum Limited (Pitkin), an upstream oil and gas company registered in the United Kingdom.
PXP owns 100% of Brixton Energy & Mining Corporation (BEMC).
The Company's subsidiaries also include intermediary entities, or holding companies established for the operating entities mentioned above. Pitkin Peru LLC (PPR) and Pitkin Vamex LLC (PVX) are the intermediary entities of the Group.
A summary of the Company's principal subsidiaries and their nature of business is as follows:
3 Harnessing the Future through
Forum Energy Limited
Forum Energy Philippines Corporation
Forum Exploration, Inc.
Forum (GSEC 101) Limited
Forum (GSEC 101) Limited - Philippine Branch (FGLP)
Forum (GSEC 101) Philippines, Inc. (FGPI)
ForumPH SC72 Holdings, Inc. (SC72 Holdings)
ForumPhil SC72 ProjectCo, Inc. (ProjectCo)
Pitkin Petroleum Limited
Pitkin Petroleum (Philippines) Plc (PPP)
FEC Resources, Inc.
Brixton Energy & Mining Corporation
FEL was incorporated on April 1, 2005, in England and Wales, primarily to engage in oil and gas exploration and production, focusing on the Philippines.
FEPC was incorporated in the Philippines on March 27, 1998, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines, particularly through a 3.21% interest in SC 14 C-1 Galoc.
FEI was incorporated in the Philippines on September 11, 1997, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines, particularly in North Cebu.
FGL was incorporated in Jersey, UK, on March 31, 2005, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines, particularly through a 70% interest in SC 72 Recto Bank.
FGLP was established as a Philippine branch on October 17, 2005, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines.
FGPI was incorporated in the Philippines on February 2, 2022, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines.
SC72 Holdings was incorporated in the Philippines on January 8, 2020, to primarily act as a holding company.
ProjectCo was incorporated in the Philippines on January 23, 2020, and is involved in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines.
Pitkin was incorporated and registered in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on April 6, 2005. It
is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties and the production of hydrocarbon products.
- was registered as the Philippine Branch of Pitkin on March 19, 2008.
FEC was incorporated on February 8, 1982, under the laws of Alberta, Canada, and primarily acts as an investment holding company.
BEMC was incorporated in the Philippines on July 19, 2005 to engage in exploration, development, and utilization of energy- related resources.
Synergy
PXP Energy 2023 Annual Report 4
Corporate Organization
FIRST PACIFIC CO. LTD. &
PHILEX MINING
SOCIAL SECURITY
OTHERS AND
ITS PHILIPPINE AFFILIATE
CORPORATION
SYSTEM
PUBLIC FLOAT
30.40%
10.55%
30.70%
28.35%
[combined 58.75%]
PXP ENERGY
CORPORATION
(PHILIPPINES)
78.39%
100%
100%
FEC RESOURCES,
50% - SC 75 NW PALAWAN
BRIXTON ENERGY
100%
- BLOCK A1
PITKIN PETROLEUM LTD
INC.
6.8439%
- OCTON BLOCK1
(UNITED KINGDOM)
& MINING CORP.3
(CANADA)
(PHILIPPINES)
70%
- SC 74 LINAPACAN2
1%
[combined 79.35%]
72.5%
LASCOGON MINING
6.80%
FORUM ENERGY LIMITED*
100%
PITKIN PETROLEUM
CORPORATION
(PHILIPPINES) PLC3
(UNITED KINGDOM)
(PHILIPPINES)
(PHILIPPINE BRANCH)
100%
100%
100%
FORUMPH SC72
FORUM (GSEC 101)
FORUM ENERGY
HOLDINGS, INC.
LIMITED
PHILIPPINES CORP.
(PHILIPPINES)
(JERSEY, UK)
(PHILIPPINES)
100%
100%
100%
66.67%
FORUMPHIL SC72
FORUM (GSEC 101)
FORUM (GSEC 101)
FORUM
3.2103% - SC 14C-1 GALOC
9.103% - SC 14C-2 WEST LINAPACAN
PROJECTCO, INC.
PHILIPPINES, INC.
LIMITED
EXPLORATION, INC.
6.8439% - OCTON BLOCK1
(PHILIPPINES)
(PHILIPPINES)
(PHILIPPINE BRANCH)
(PHILIPPINES)
2.4546% - BONITA BLOCK1
70% - SC 72
100% - SC 40
RECTO BANK
NORTH CEBU
*FORUM ENERGY LIMITED
79.35%
- PXP GROUP
1 Under SC application or nomination
20.00%
- T IDEMARK
Surrendered on 13 Dec 2023.
(UNITED KINGDOM)
2
0.65%
- PUBLIC
Awaiting DOE approval
3
Under liquidation
PXP Energy Group's Petroleum Blocks
PXP ENERGY CORPORATION
50.00%
- SC 75 NW PALAWAN1
(PHILIPPINES)
100.00%
- BLOCK A NORTH RECTO BANK1,2
6.8439%
- OCTON BLOCK (FORMERLY SC 6A)2
79.35%4
100%
50.00%
- SC 74 LINAPACAN1,3
FORUM ENERGY LIMITED
PITKIN PETROLEUM LIMITED
(UNITED KINGDOM)
(UNITED KINGDOM)
70.00%
- SC 72
RECTO BANK1
66.67%
- SC 40
N. CEBU1
1
Operator
3.2103%
- SC 14C
-1 GALOC
2
Nominated area under application for a service contract
9.103%
- SC 14C
-2 W. LINAPACAN
3
Surrendered on 13 December 2023, awaiting DOE final approval
6.8439%
- OCTON BLOCK (FORMERLY SC 6A)2
4
Economic interest of 77.88%
2.4546%
- BONITA BLOCK (FORMERLY SC 6B)5
5
Under application for a Development & Production Petroleum SC (DP PSC)
5 Harnessing the Future through Synergy
PXP Energy 2023 Annual Report 6
PXP 2023 Annual Report
Message from the Chairman and the President
To Our Fellow Shareholders
The year 2023 continued to be a challenge for PXP Energy Corporation (PXP or the Company). The Company's primary assets, Service Contract (SC) 72 Recto Bank, operated indirectly by subsidiary Forum Energy Limited (FEL) under Forum (GSEC 101) Limited, and directly, SC 75 Northwest Palawan, remain under Force Majeure due to ongoing geopolitical issues in the West Philippine Sea. As a result, our plans to further appraise the hydrocarbon potential in these two areas, including drilling two wells in the Sampaguita Field in SC 72 and acquiring new 3D seismic data in SC 75, remain hindered.
While waiting for positive developments, PXP turned its attention to its other SCs in Northwest Palawan and Cebu, as well as in new areas where PXP can participate through bidding or farm-in.
SC 40 North Cebu, operated by FEL's subsidiary, Forum Exploration, Inc., has concluded additional assessment studies on selected onshore prospects that show potential for petroleum accumulation. One of these prospects is the Dalingding Prospect in Daanbantayan, Cebu. Geological and geophysical (G&G) studies completed in recent years have led to the conclusion that the Dalingding structure may contain commercially viable hydrocarbon resources. To test this prospect, geological and drilling programs have been prepared for an exploration well which could be drilled within the next two years.
Meanwhile, another subsidiary of FEL, Forum Energy Philippines Corporation (FEPC), remains an active participant in non-operated service contracts in Northwest Palawan. The Galoc Field, located in SC 14C-1, continues to operate profitably despite natural depletion. Since its first production in October 2008, it had yielded 24.5 million barrels of oil as of the end of 2023 and
is forecasted to remain profitable beyond its expiry date of December 2025.
In addition to this, FEPC is a consortium member with a carried interest in the planned redevelopment of the Cadlao Field, situated in the former SC 6B Bonita Block. Drilling and extended production testing of a well, Cadlao-4, are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024. In late January 2024, the Consortium, led by Nido Petroleum, applied for a Development and Production Petroleum Service Contract (DP PSC), set to replace SC 6B, which expired on February 28, 2024.
In the Octon Block, the Consortium led by The Philodrill Corporation applied for a new service contract over an area that includes the former SC 6A, surrendered in 2022. The original term of SC 6A was set to expire on February 28, 2024, giving the Consortium limited time to drill an exploratory well and develop a field if a discovery is made. Both PXP and FEPC have their own participating interests in the new SC, recognizing its potential for significant hydrocarbon reserves.
All the initiatives described above demonstrate your Company's desire to expand its asset portfolio. PXP is currently directing
resources toward studying and assessing new oil and gas projects within the Philippines for potential acquisition or farm-in agreements. By leveraging its experience in exploration and production, PXP aims to identify high-potential assets that align with its strategic objectives and offer opportunities for value creation. This approach underscores PXP's commitment to unlocking value for its stakeholders while navigating the challenges it is currently experiencing in some of its assets and the uncertainties inherent in the oil and gas industry. Through prudent decision-making and strategic partnerships, PXP is prepared to capitalize on opportunities that will drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value in the years ahead.
In a significant development for the Company, we are pleased to announce that PXP had entered an agreement with Tidemark Holdings Limited (Tidemark), the owner of 20% of FEL. Under the agreement, Tidemark, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSE- listed Atok-Big Wedge Co., Inc., sold and assigned to PXP its 20% interest in FEL. In return, PXP shall issue 430,242,903 common shares to Tidemark, which constitutes 18% of PXP's resulting total issued and outstanding capital stock. Aside from streamlining both PXP's and Tidemark's interest in FEL and in the SCs held by it, this significant event will facilitate future discussions with potential partners once PXP is allowed to resume its activities in SC 72 and SC 75. We would like
to thank our new shareholder, Tidemark, for its confidence in PXP's portfolio of assets and its future. Once approved by the Company's shareholders, Tidemark will appoint two nominees to PXP's Board of Directors, further increasing the Company's valued base of knowledge and experience.
Finally, we express our heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders for their support, to our dedicated staff for their hard work, and to our Directors for their invaluable counsel and guidance.
MANUEL V. PANGILINAN
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
DANIEL STEPHEN P. CARLOS
PRESIDENT
7 Harnessing the Future through Synergy
PXP Energy 2023 Annual Report 8
Asset
Location
Map
Octon
SC 14C-1
SC 14C-2
SC 74
Block A
Bonita
SC 75
SC 72
SC 40
PETROLEUM SERVICE CONTRACTS
OPERATED BLOCKS
NON-OPERATED BLOCKS
Forum Exploration, Inc.
Forum Energy Philippines Corporation
SC 40
SC 14
Forum (GSEC 101) Limited
SC 72
NEW SC APPLICATIONS
PXP Energy Corporation
SC 74
PXP Energy Corporation
Forum Energy Philippines Corporation & PXP Energy Corporation as Partners
SC 75
PXP Energy Corporation as Operator
DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION PETROLEUM SC APPLICATION
Forum Energy Philippines Corporation as Partner
