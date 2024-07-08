To Our Fellow Shareholders

The year 2023 continued to be a challenge for PXP Energy Corporation (PXP or the Company). The Company's primary assets, Service Contract (SC) 72 Recto Bank, operated indirectly by subsidiary Forum Energy Limited (FEL) under Forum (GSEC 101) Limited, and directly, SC 75 Northwest Palawan, remain under Force Majeure due to ongoing geopolitical issues in the West Philippine Sea. As a result, our plans to further appraise the hydrocarbon potential in these two areas, including drilling two wells in the Sampaguita Field in SC 72 and acquiring new 3D seismic data in SC 75, remain hindered.

While waiting for positive developments, PXP turned its attention to its other SCs in Northwest Palawan and Cebu, as well as in new areas where PXP can participate through bidding or farm-in.

SC 40 North Cebu, operated by FEL's subsidiary, Forum Exploration, Inc., has concluded additional assessment studies on selected onshore prospects that show potential for petroleum accumulation. One of these prospects is the Dalingding Prospect in Daanbantayan, Cebu. Geological and geophysical (G&G) studies completed in recent years have led to the conclusion that the Dalingding structure may contain commercially viable hydrocarbon resources. To test this prospect, geological and drilling programs have been prepared for an exploration well which could be drilled within the next two years.

Meanwhile, another subsidiary of FEL, Forum Energy Philippines Corporation (FEPC), remains an active participant in non-operated service contracts in Northwest Palawan. The Galoc Field, located in SC 14C-1, continues to operate profitably despite natural depletion. Since its first production in October 2008, it had yielded 24.5 million barrels of oil as of the end of 2023 and

is forecasted to remain profitable beyond its expiry date of December 2025.

In addition to this, FEPC is a consortium member with a carried interest in the planned redevelopment of the Cadlao Field, situated in the former SC 6B Bonita Block. Drilling and extended production testing of a well, Cadlao-4, are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024. In late January 2024, the Consortium, led by Nido Petroleum, applied for a Development and Production Petroleum Service Contract (DP PSC), set to replace SC 6B, which expired on February 28, 2024.

In the Octon Block, the Consortium led by The Philodrill Corporation applied for a new service contract over an area that includes the former SC 6A, surrendered in 2022. The original term of SC 6A was set to expire on February 28, 2024, giving the Consortium limited time to drill an exploratory well and develop a field if a discovery is made. Both PXP and FEPC have their own participating interests in the new SC, recognizing its potential for significant hydrocarbon reserves.

All the initiatives described above demonstrate your Company's desire to expand its asset portfolio. PXP is currently directing