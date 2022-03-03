PXP Energy : Annual Verification of the Department of Energy

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

PXP Energy Corporation

PXP

Reference: Section 17.15 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Annual Verification of the Department of Energy Description of the Disclosure PXP's existing petroleum Service Contracts with the Department of Energy as of December 31, 2021. List of valid and subsisting service contracts Service Contract No. 6A - Northwest Palawan - 5.56% Participating Interest

Service Contract No. 74 - Linapacan - 70% Participating Interest

Service Contract No. 75 - Northwest Palawan - 50% Participating Interest Other Relevant Information Please see attached certification.