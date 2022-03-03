PXP Energy : Annual Verification of the Department of Energy

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
PXP Energy CorporationPXP
PSE Disclosure Form 17-15 - Annual Verification of the Department of Energy Reference: Section 17.15 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Annual Verification of the Department of Energy
Description of the Disclosure
PXP's existing petroleum Service Contracts with the Department of Energy as of December 31, 2021.
List of valid and subsisting service contracts
Service Contract No. 6A - Northwest Palawan - 5.56% Participating Interest
Service Contract No. 74 - Linapacan - 70% Participating Interest
Service Contract No. 75 - Northwest Palawan - 50% Participating Interest
Other Relevant Information
Please see attached certification.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Daniel Stephen Carlos
|
Designation
President
