    PXP   PHY7S66G1036

PXP ENERGY CORPORATION

(PXP)
PXP Energy : Annual Verification of the Department of Energy

03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

PXP Energy CorporationPXP PSE Disclosure Form 17-15 - Annual Verification of the Department of Energy Reference: Section 17.15 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Annual Verification of the Department of Energy

Description of the Disclosure

PXP's existing petroleum Service Contracts with the Department of Energy as of December 31, 2021.

List of valid and subsisting service contracts

Service Contract No. 6A - Northwest Palawan - 5.56% Participating Interest
Service Contract No. 74 - Linapacan - 70% Participating Interest
Service Contract No. 75 - Northwest Palawan - 50% Participating Interest

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached certification.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Daniel Stephen Carlos
Designation President

Disclaimer

PXP Energy Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 64,2 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2021 -1 714 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net cash 2021 524 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 720 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2020 708x
EV / Sales 2021 180x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Stephen P. Carlos President & Executive Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Paraluman M. Navarro Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Benjamin S. Austria Independent Director
Emerlinda R. Roman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PXP ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%247
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.83%127 406
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.42%68 342
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.24%67 681
CNOOC LIMITED29.02%59 204
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.19%58 839