PXP Energy : U.S. energy secretary says state incentives could boost clean energy standard

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary
Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday that chances of getting
through Congress a mechanism called a clean energy standard,
which aims to help boost low-carbon power technology, could
improve if it includes incentives for U.S. states.
An energy efficiency and clean energy standard is included
in President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, but
it is uncertain how much of the blueprint will make it through
Congress, where Biden's fellow Democrats hold only slim
majorities.
The standard, which sets deadlines for utilities to use
power from clean energy sources, is a key part of Biden's policy
to help curb climate change by decarbonizing the power sector by
2035. Nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage technologies
would be part of the policy, Gina McCarthy, White House national
climate adviser, told reporters this month.
That could help preserve at-risk power plants, perhaps
including some existing coal-powered facilities, which could
help win votes.
Granholm said it remains to be seen whether the standard
could be passed through the Senate by regular order, meaning 60
votes in the 100-member chamber, or through a process called
reconciliation, for which it would need only a simple majority.
"So much of it depends on how it is crafted," Granholm told
the BNEF conference. There is "a way to consider crafting
something that provides incentives to the states to be able to
make that happen," Granholm said.
She did not provide further details but said the incentives
could be similar to "Race to the Top" program in which states
had access to competitive grants from the U.S. Education
Department to help them meet high school education standards.
Several bills have a clean energy standard, including one
sponsored by Representative Frank Pallone and two other
Democrats in the U.S. House.
Biden's proposed budget last week provided money for the
Energy Department to oversee a clean energy standard.
