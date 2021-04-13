Log in
PXP Energy Corporation    PXP

PXP ENERGY CORPORATION

(PXP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

PXP Energy : U.S. energy secretary says state incentives could boost clean energy standard

04/13/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday that chances of getting through Congress a mechanism called a clean energy standard, which aims to help boost low-carbon power technology, could improve if it includes incentives for U.S. states.

An energy efficiency and clean energy standard is included in President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, but it is uncertain how much of the blueprint will make it through Congress, where Biden's fellow Democrats hold only slim majorities.

The standard, which sets deadlines for utilities to use power from clean energy sources, is a key part of Biden's policy to help curb climate change by decarbonizing the power sector by 2035. Nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage technologies would be part of the policy, Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, told reporters this month.

That could help preserve at-risk power plants, perhaps including some existing coal-powered facilities, which could help win votes.

Granholm said it remains to be seen whether the standard could be passed through the Senate by regular order, meaning 60 votes in the 100-member chamber, or through a process called reconciliation, for which it would need only a simple majority.

"So much of it depends on how it is crafted," Granholm told the BNEF conference. There is "a way to consider crafting something that provides incentives to the states to be able to make that happen," Granholm said.

She did not provide further details but said the incentives could be similar to "Race to the Top" program in which states had access to competitive grants from the U.S. Education Department to help them meet high school education standards.

Several bills have a clean energy standard, including one sponsored by Representative Frank Pallone and two other Democrats in the U.S. House.

Biden's proposed budget last week provided money for the Energy Department to oversee a clean energy standard.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 30,3 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2020 -56,1 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2020 138 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -379x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 856 M 326 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2019 230x
EV / Sales 2020 708x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart PXP ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PXP Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Stephen P. Carlos President & Executive Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Paraluman M. Navarro Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Benjamin S. Austria Independent Director
Emerlinda R. Roman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PXP ENERGY CORPORATION-26.45%325
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.18%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED11.14%45 835
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.57%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.66%36 434
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
