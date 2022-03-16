PYC Therapeutics : Q1 Investor Call Presentation

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains information about PYC Therapeutics Limited and its related bodies corporate (PYC) as at the date of this presentation.

onlyfairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of PYC or its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person, accepts liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement, financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire PYC shares or other securities.

I formation is provided in summary form only and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the

c ntents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability from fault or negligence on the part of PYC or its directors, employees, contractors or agents.

usein research and risk management practices. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "forecast", "estimate", "plan", "will", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "should", "expect", "project," "intend", "outlook", "target", "assume" and "guidance" and other similar expressions.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements in relation to PYC, including statements regarding PYC's intent, belief, goals, objectives, initiatives,

commitments or current expectations with respect to PYC's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial conditions, products

The forward-looking statements are based on PYC's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, risk, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect PYC's business and operations in the future. PYC does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking

statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of PYC, that ersonalcould cause the actual results, performances or achievements of PYC to be materially different to future results, performances or achievements expressed or

implied by the statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the success of research and development activities, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; competitive developments affecting our products; the ability to successfully market new and existing products; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; trade buying patterns and fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; legislation or regulations that affect product production, distribution, pricing, reimbursement, access or tax; acquisitions or divestitures; research collaborations; litigation or government investigations, and PYC's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property.

Except as required by applicable laws or regulations (including the ASX Listing Rules), PYC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

2