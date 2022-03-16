Log in
    PYC   AU000000PYC7

PYC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(PYC)
PYC Therapeutics : Q1 Investor Call Presentation

03/16/2022
Life-changing

2022 Q1 investor call

science

17 March 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains information about PYC Therapeutics Limited and its related bodies corporate (PYC) as at the date of this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement, financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire PYC shares or other securities.

usein research and risk management practices. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "forecast", "estimate", "plan", "will", "anticipate", "may", "believe", "should", "expect", "project," "intend", "outlook", "target", "assume" and "guidance" and other similar expressions.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements in relation to PYC, including statements regarding PYC's intent, belief, goals, objectives, initiatives,

commitments or current expectations with respect to PYC's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial conditions, products

The forward-looking statements are based on PYC's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, risk, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect PYC's business and operations in the future. PYC does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking

implied by the statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the success of research and development activities, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; competitive developments affecting our products; the ability to successfully market new and existing products; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; trade buying patterns and fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; legislation or regulations that affect product production, distribution, pricing, reimbursement, access or tax; acquisitions or divestitures; research collaborations; litigation or government investigations, and PYC's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property.

Except as required by applicable laws or regulations (including the ASX Listing Rules), PYC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Q1 synthesis

Strong progress within PYC, strong industry headwinds outside

PYC is progressing to a clinical-stage company in 2022

PYC's immediate ambition is to become a platform Company with a clinically-validated technology

The three core milestones identified for 2022 to define the Company's progression to a clinical-stage

biotech were:

1. Establishing a tolerated dose of the Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11 (RP11) investigational candidate in

Non-Human Primates

2. Engaging the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through a pre-IND process to define the path

to First In Human (FIH) studies in RP11

3. Submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA enabling progression into FIH

studies in RP11

PYC remains on track to achieve all three milestones by Q4 this year

The faster path to market associated with potential treatments for unmet needs in rare disease
The substantially higher probability of success in clinical development associated with these programs

PYC's pipeline is expanding into high-value indications

onlyPYC is expanding its pipeline of programs into additional high value targets both in the eye and beyond

The Company's focus is on monogenic diseases due to:

use The combination of these features means that value is built early in non-clinical development in these programs with the initial evidence of target engagement and impact on gene expression

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Phylogica Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,07 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net income 2021 -17,8 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2021 50,8 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 289 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 130x
EV / Sales 2021 144x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 38,7%
Managers and Directors
Rohan Hockings Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Kevin Hart Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alan W. Tribe Non-Executive Chairman
May Orfali Chief Medical Officer
Sue Fletcher Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-34.07%204
MODERNA, INC.-41.68%59 695
LONZA GROUP AG-17.96%49 283
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.79%41 049
SEAGEN INC.-11.00%25 267
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%20 093