PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 498)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON

FRIDAY, 26 MARCH 2021 AT 10:30 A.M.

I/We (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

, shares of HK$0.10 each (the ''Shares'') in thecapital of PYI Corporation Limited (the ''Company''), hereby appoint (Note 3) the Chairman of the Meeting or of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the special general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting'' ) to be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 26 March 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Note 10) and at any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) on the undermentioned resolutions as indicated (Note 4):

SPECIAL RESOLUTION#

1. To approve the Proposed Change of Company Name (as detailed in the circular of the Company dated 3 March 2021 (the ''Circular'')).

FOR (Note 4)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS#

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

2. To approve the termination of the Share Financing Plan (as detailed in the Circular).

3. To re-elect the following directors of the Company (the ''Director(s)''):

(i) To re-elect Mr. Marc Andreas Tschirner as an executive Director.

(ii) To re-elect Mr. Au Wai June as an executive Director.

(iii) To re-elect Mr. Kwong Kai Sing, Benny as a non-executive Director.

(iv) To re-elect Mr. Ma Ka Ki as an independent non-executive Director.

(v) To re-elect Mr. William Nicholas Giles as an independent non-executive Director. 4. (i) To remove the Directors' fee cap in an aggregate amount of not exceeding HK$4,000,000 per annum as previously approved by the shareholders at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company.

(ii) To authorise the board of Directors to fix and vary the remuneration of the Directors from time to time.

#

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 3 March 2021 (the ''Notice'').

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature (Note 5)

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be duly initialled by the person who signs it.

4. Please indicate with a ''✓'' in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form of proxy is returned duly signed, but without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution or may abstain at his/her/their discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her/their discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting and/or at any adjournment thereof other than that referred to in the Notice.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.

6. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.

7. To be valid, this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarised copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

8. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

9. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting, and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

10. If there is a black rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force in Hong Kong at or after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, 26 March 2021 and/or the Hong Kong Observatory has announced at or before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, 26 March 2021 that either of the abovementioned warnings is to be issued within the next two hours, the Meeting as convened by the Notice shall automatically be postponed to Wednesday, 7 April 2021 (the ''Re-scheduled Day'') on which no black rainstorm warning or tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted between the hours from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and in such case the Meeting shall be held at 10:30 a.m. on the Re-scheduled Day at 33rd Floor, Paul Y. Centre, 51 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

11. The Chinese translation of this form of proxy is for reference only and in case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address.