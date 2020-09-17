PYI : CHANGE IN INFORMATION ON DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 498)

CHANGE IN INFORMATION ON DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by PYI Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to change of information regarding Mr. Chan Shu Kin ("Mr. Chan"), an independent non-executive director of the Company, as set out below.

Mr. Chan is also an independent non-executive director of GTI Holdings Limited ("GTI"), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3344.HK). According to GTI's various announcements published on the website of the Stock Exchange since 9 January 2020 up to 2 September 2020: