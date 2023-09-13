Fulcrum Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral exploration and development company - Provides an update on the exploration programme at the Big Bear property, part of the group's Schreiber-Hemlo project in Ontario. Notes during the summer, Fulcrum undertook a phase two exploration programme consisting of rock sampling and detailed geological mapping across the Schreiber-Pyramid area of the Big Bear property followed by an extended phase two program focussed on infill soil sampling of areas with limited or no bedrock exposure.

Says a total of 141 rock samples were taken reporting up to 17.6 grammes per tonne of gold. Highlights a gold bearing corridor of 3km open along strike and to the north. Says four drill ready prospects have been identified with significant gold assays at Schreiber-Pyramid No.1 North and No.1 South, Johnston-McKenna and Cook Lake with a further five prospects for further development.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Mee says: "The exploration results have greatly exceeded our expectations and we will now need to make a decision on the next steps of our exploration programme."

Current stock price: 14.50 pence

12-month change: down 21%

