STORY: Artists SZA and Dua Lipa will headline Britain's Glastonbury Festival alongside rock-band Coldplay, organizers said on Thursday.

It's the first time women will fill two of the three headline slots.

Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot.

British-Albanian pop start Dua Lipa, whose hits include "New Rules" and "One Kiss," will make her Pyramid Stage debut shortly after the release of third album "Radical Optimism."

U.S. R&B star SZA is the biggest surprise in the line-up.

Her acclaimed album "SOS" won a Grammy last month, and the single "Kill Bill" has spent months on the British charts.

Coldplay will be headlining for a record fifth time.

The festival, which sold out in less than an hour when tickets were released in November, was criticized last year for an all-male top of the bill.

Other acts set to appear this year include British rapper Little Simz and Afrobeat star Burna Boy, while Idles and The National will lead the charge in rock music.