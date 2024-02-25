23,922,800 Equity Shares of Pyramid Technoplast Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024.

February 24, 2024

23,922,800 Equity Shares of Pyramid Technoplast Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 186 days starting from 23-AUG-2023 to 25-FEB-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be locked in for a period of eighteen months as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment (?Promoter?s Contribution?), and the Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.



In addition to the Promoter?s Contribution which will be locked in for 18 (eighteen) months, as specified above, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company will be locked-in for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of Allotment, including any unsubscribed portion of the Offer for sale, in accordance with Regulations 16(b) and 17 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations.