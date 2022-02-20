Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Pyramisa Hotels & Resorts
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHTV   EGS70331C011

PYRAMISA HOTELS & RESORTS

(PHTV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Pyramisa Hotels & Resorts : (PHTV.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

02/20/2022 | 05:11am EST
Pyramisa Hotels (PHTV.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
20/02/2022
Company Name : Pyramisa Hotels
ISIN Code : EGS70331C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 41,976,144
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 17,085,310
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Pyramisa Hotels

Disclaimer

Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 10:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 69,4 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net income 2020 21,1 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net cash 2020 80,4 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 525 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,0%
Pyramisa Hotels & Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magdy Mohamed Mahmoud Azab Chairman, Managing Director & Legal Counsel
Mohamed Abdelrahman Mohamed Chief Financial Officer
Nasr El Din Mohamed Hussein Shahat Independent Director
Ali Abdul Majid Mohamed Abdul Majid Independent Director
Shahira Mohamed Magdy Zeid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYRAMISA HOTELS & RESORTS0.00%33
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.86%57 078
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-3.58%41 985
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC4.04%12 267
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION5.32%11 108
ACCOR15.61%9 625