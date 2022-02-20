Pyramisa Hotels & Resorts : (PHTV.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

Pyramisa Hotels (PHTV.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
20/02/2022
Company Name : Pyramisa Hotels
ISIN Code : EGS70331C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 41,976,144
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 17,085,310
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Pyramisa Hotels
Disclaimer
Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 10:10:02 UTC.